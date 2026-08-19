Don't Let Blackouts Kill Your PC Or Console: CyberPower UPS Deals Hit Woot

CyberPower ST625U Standby UPS Battery Backup - Image: CyberPower



The soaring costs of consoles and PC parts like memory, storage, and graphics cards are gut wrenching, and while we can point an angry finger at AI or corporate greed, at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter. What does matter, now more than ever, is protecting your electronics. That is where an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) comes into play, and Woot is hosting a big sale on CyberPower models.

CyberPower CST1500SUC 1500VA/900W Sine Wave UPS

CyberPower CST1500SUC Battery Backup - Image: CyberPower







certified refurbished CyberPower CST1500SUC model that's on offer for $159.99 at Woot. One option I highly recommend considering is themodel that's on offer for





Before you get spooked by the refurbished status, there are a few things worth noting. One, Woot is owned by Amazon, so this is not a purchase by a sketchy marketplace seller. Secondly, CyberPower is the one that reconditioned this unit—the listing states the batteries have been replaced by the manufacturer and it comes with a 1-year CyberPower warranty. Third, the price.





At $159.99, this is about as cheap as you can get a battery backup of this caliber. There is lots of wattage on tap and it's a pure sine wave model, not simulated sine wave. The Cliff Notes version is that pure sine wave is still more desirable for protection PC parts versus simulated (or stepped) sine wave. You can go down a giant rabbit hole researching why, but given current market conditions, why mess around?





This unit features a dozen outlets on the back. half of which provide both surge and battery backup power, while the other half doesn't tap into the battery but still offers surge protection.





There is also a serial port, dual networking ports, and coaxial connections so you can protect other devices too, like your router or modem.





The front of unit offers two USB charging ports, including one USB-C and one USB-A. This means you can still charge your devices during a power outage, at least until the battery runs out of juice.





Another highlight is automatic voltage regulation (AVR) support. This basically stabilizes power to protect against voltage fluctuations from your wall outlet, and without having to tap into battery power.





In short, this model has just about everything you would look for in a high-quality battery backup for your PC, console, and supplementary gear. For reference, while this model is tough to find elsewhere (looks like it might be a Costco SKU), a comparable version at Best Buy (CP1500PFCLCD) sells for $239.95 , and that's a sale price.





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