Cyber Week Deals Roll With 50% Off A Great Robot Vac, 51% Off Sony Headphones And More
The deals continue, with incredible savings on robot vacs, WiFi routers, headphones, and more. Be sure to take advantage of all the great savings to finish up your holiday shopping list.
The Eufy Robot Vac is a highly-rated robot vacuum cleaner that comes complete with WiFi, 1500Pa suction, and boundary strips. This super quiet vacuum is self-charging and can clean hard floors to medium-pile carpets. Cleaning is made easy, as this handy device can be scheduled to clean floors at the most convenient times. Don't worry if the little bugger gets lost, it has a built-in Find My Robot feature to help locate it if it ever gets stuck in a hard-to-find place. The Eufy Robot Vac is currently an amazing 50% off at $149.99.
The iRobot Roomba 692 Robot is also a great buy right now at 42% off at just $174.
Making your home safer is always a good idea, and the Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + floodlight is an excellent option to get started with. This outdoor device has a smart security camera built-in, so you can see who is making that eerie noise outside late at night. The 700 lumens floodlights will be sure to light up the area to make seeing what is in the nearby vicinity much easier. The floodlights and camera can both be activated with the included motion detector. Setup is easy and can be done in minutes. The Blink Outdoor floodlight is an incredible 50% off at $69.98.
If you want to see who is at the door, the Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 is also on sale for 35% off at a cheap $54.98.
Having a dependable and fast Wi-Fi connection is critical for many who are now working from home. The TP-Link AX6600 Tri-Band WiFi 6 router can deliver those high speeds. This device gives maximum coverage with its eight high-gain antennas equipped with Beamforming technology. Connect more devices with less lag due to the OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology that simultaneously delivers data to multiple devices. Save $100 on this outstanding WiFi router for a low price of $199.99.
Another great Wi-Fi option is the TP-Link Deco AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System, which is 22% off for $233.60.
Perhaps a pair of headphones is what the audiophile on your list desires this year. The Sony WH-XB910N headphones immerse the listener with extra bass while blocking out all the outside world's distractions with world-class noise cancellation technology. Listen all day with amazing battery life, and a quick charging feature. Connect to multiple devices at the same time and switch between them seamlessly. This fantastic headset is currently 51% off for a low price of $123.
Also available for those seeking great deals on audio:
- JBL Tune 760NC ANC Headphones, 50% Off, Just $64.95
- JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless Earbuds, 50% Off Just $49.95