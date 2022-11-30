Here Are The Best-Selling AMD And Intel CPUs On Amazon At Great Deals Up To 54% Off
Given unlimited funds, most of us would choose to build a top-flight PC with a flagship AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Intel Core i9-13900K processor. That's well and good if you can afford to go that route. If not, though, there are some compelling bang-for-buck options from both AMD and Intel. Out of curiosity, we looked up the best-selling CPUs on Amazon and found that many of them are on sale.
The No. 1 best-seller on Amazon is AMD's Ryzen 5 5600G, which is discounted 54 percent to $118.02 (save $140.98). Surprised? You shouldn't be—while not at the front of the pack, this is a capable "Cezanne" APU based on Zen 3 and Vega.
On the CPU side, this is a 6-core/12-thread processor with a 3.9GHz base clock, up to a 4.4GHz max boost clock, 16MB of L3 cache, 3MB of L2 cache, and a 65W TDP. It's also unlocked if you want to try your hand at overclocking. And for the integrated graphics, you're looking at 7 Vega compute units clocked at 1.9GHz. It's a solid option for a more budget-oriented PC that still packs a punch.
Incidentally, the second best-selling CPU on Amazon is the Ryzen 9 5900X, one of the top SKUs before Zen 4 entered the scene. It's priced at $340, which Amazon lists as a 40% discount. It's been a long while since it actually sold for its original MSRP, but the current price is the lowest it's ever been on Amazon.
There's a ton of value here if you're okay with not owning the latest and greatest. Zen 3 is still a formidable architecture, and the Ryzen 9 5900X brings the boom with a 12-core/24-thread configuration clocked at 3.7GHz to 4.8GHz. It also features 64MB of L3 cache and 6MB of L2 cache, all wrapped in a 105W TDP. Plus it supports DDR4 memory, which is cheaper than DDR5 (required by Zen 4).
Interestingly enough, AMD holds to the top eight spots on Amazon's list of best selling CPUs. Here they are...
- Ryzen 5 5600G: $118.02 (save $140.98)
- Ryzen 9 5900X: $340 (save $229.99)
- Ryzen 5 5600: $154.99 (save $44.01)
- Ryzen 7 5700X: $222.99 (save $76.01)
- Ryzen 7 5700G: $219.99 (save $139.01)
- Ryzen 5 5600X: Out of Stock ($194 at Best Buy, save $105)
- Ryzen 7 5800X: $229 (save $220)
- Ryzen 9 7900X: $439.99 (save $109.01)
Most of the Intel CPUs that are among the top 20 best-selling CPUs on Amazon are not on sale, which is a testament to the comparatively aggressive pricing out of the gate. For example, the Core i5-13600K based on Raptor Lake is priced at $319.99 on Amazon, and while not a sale price, it sits at No. 9 on the list.
One that is actually on sale is the Core i5-12600K—it's marked down to $249.99 (save $28). This one is based on Intel's previous generation Alder Lake architecture. It's a 10-core/16-thread processors with 6 Performance cores (P-cores) clocked at 3.7GHz to 4.9GHz, and 4 Efficient cores (E-cores) clocked at 2.8GHz to 3.6GHz. It also has 20MB of L3 cache.
Here's a look at numbers 9-20...
- Core i5-13600K: $319.99
- Core i7-12700K: $349
- Core 7-13700K: $436.99
- Core i5-12600K: $249.99 (save $28)
- Ryzen 5 3600: $114.75 (save $84.25)
- Ryzen 7 7700X: $348.99 (save $100.01)
- Core i7-12700KF: $299.99 (save $67.45)
- Core i9-13900K: $689.99
- Core i9-12900K: $479 (save $228.50)
- Ryzen 7 5800X3D: $359 (save $90)
- Core i5-12400F: Out of Stock ($166.99 at Best Buy, save $13)
- Ryzen 5 5500: $118.52 (save $40.48)