CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdSaturday, November 28, 2020, 01:52 PM EDT

Amazon Fire Tablets Are Hot Early Cyber Monday Deals At Almost 50 Percent Off

amazon fire kid mom
Any of the Amazon Fire series tablets could make an excellent gift for yourself or others this holiday season. You can use them to read books, watch movies, play some games, or catch up on shows such as the Mandalorian on Disney+. If you want to pick one up, Amazon has them on sale for Cyber Monday a little early, so get one now while you can.

The Amazon Fire tablets are Amazon’s foray into the tablet market, and they are undoubtedly bang-for-buck devices. All the Fire tablets have at least a quad-core processor and 16GB of expandable storage, if not more. Also, with displays at 7” or greater, they could be great for reading a book or letting your kids watch YouTube. If this sounds like a device you may want, we have some deals for you:
fire hd 10

As these are budget devices, you may not get all the bells and whistles, such as the Google Play store. However, when you pay so little for such a useful device, you can expect tradeoffs somewhere. Ultimately any of these tablets are worth picking up if you want an around-the-house device or need a gift for someone quick. If so, you might want to get in on the deals now while you still can.

Tags:  deals, Amazon, (NASDAQ:AMZN), fire hd, Cyber-Monday, amazon fire

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms