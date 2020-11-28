Amazon Fire Tablets Are Hot Early Cyber Monday Deals At Almost 50 Percent Off





Any of the Amazon Fire series tablets could make an excellent gift for yourself or others this holiday season. You can use them to read books, watch movies, play some games, or catch up on shows such as the Mandalorian on Disney+. If you want to pick one up, Amazon has them on sale for Cyber Monday a little early, so get one now while you can.





As these are budget devices, you may not get all the bells and whistles, such as the Google Play store. However, when you pay so little for such a useful device, you can expect tradeoffs somewhere. Ultimately any of these tablets are worth picking up if you want an around-the-house device or need a gift for someone quick. If so, you might want to get in on the deals now while you still can.

The Amazon Fire tablets are Amazon’s foray into the tablet market, and they are undoubtedly bang-for-buck devices. All the Fire tablets have at least a quad-core processor and 16GB of expandable storage, if not more. Also, with displays at 7” or greater, they could be great for reading a book or letting your kids watch YouTube. If this sounds like a device you may want, we have some deals for you: