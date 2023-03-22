Counter-Strike 2 Gets Official Greenlight, Ticks Down To Explosive Launch





Valve is a bunch of clever fellows, and they know not to mess with success. Counter-Strike 2 looks very clearly like an evolution of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive rather than a new title; in fact, it really does look more like a "2.0" release rather than a new game. It updates the title to the latest version of the company's Source engine, and as far as we can tell right now, it looks like that's about it.





Not to say that that's not a humongous change, though, because it is. Source 2 is a fully-modern game engine with all that that entails, including bleeding-edge networking, physically-based rendering, and some pretty impressive visual effects. The showpiece are the new smoke grenade effects, which are particle-based and fully dynamic; smoke clouds interact with physical effects in the game world, and they both affect and are affected by lighting realistically.





You can play with the sliders on the preview site

In addition, Valve is doing a cleanup pass on every map in the game. There are three classes of map changes: touchstones, upgrades, and full overhauls. The "touchstone maps" are the most popular maps from CS:GO—the example Valve gives is Dust II—and they've received minimal changes aside from being updated from the darker and grittier CS:GO style to the brighter and cleaner CS2 look.





DE_Nuke, in CS:GO on the left, CS2 on the right.



"Upgrade" maps won't see many gameplay-affecting changes, but they've been fully upgraded to the Source 2 lighting system, including physical-based materials with realistic lighting and reflections. The demonstration for this category is the classic DE_Nuke, which looks fantastic in the new lighting system.





Overpass, CS:GO on the top and CS2 on the bottom.



Finally, some maps will get complete overhauls. These maps don't just take advantage of the Source 2 engine's lighting and materials systems, but in fact have been fully re-worked with all new assets that take advantage of all of Source 2's graphical features.





More likely to be relevant to the gameplay experience is a new netcode system that is no longer based on a fixed discrete tick rate. Valve has offered frustratingly-little information on exactly how this works at a technical level, but apparently, CS2's "sub-tick update architecture" allows servers to "know the exact instant that motion starts, a shot is fired, or a 'nade is thrown."









Players with hundreds or thousands of hours in CS:GO don't have to fret over their massive collections of goodies, because apparently, every single item in CS:GO is being brought forward to CS2 with refreshed models and materials. Likewise, hit markers, blood decals, environmental effects, and even the game's UI have been totally reworked to improve both visual fidelity and gameplay impact.



