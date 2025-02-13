Crytek Lays Off 15% Of Its Workforce, What That Means For Crysis 4





So, you're one of the lucky few who managed to score a GeForce RTX 5090 or GeForce RTX 5080 without paying ridiculous (and greedy) scalper pricing, and now the question isn't so much 'Can it run Crysis 4?, but 'How well can it run Crysis 4?'. As much as we'd love to answer that question, it will have to wait. Crytek announced a significant round of layoffs affecting its development teams and shared services.





"Like so many of our peers, we aren't immune to the complex, unfavorable market dynamics that have hit our industry these past several years. It pains us greatly to share today that we must lay off an estimated 15% of our around 400 employees," Crytek announced in a post on X/Twitter.





That works out to around 60 employees. Crytek went on to say that it didn't make the decision easily, but that the layoffs were "inevitable to move forward." How Crytek moves forward with regards to its game development remains to be seen.





"After putting the development of the next Crysis game on hold in Q3 2024, we have been trying to shift developers over to Hunt: Showdown 1896," Crytek added. "While Hunt: Showdown 1896 is still growing, Crytek cannot continue as before and remain financially sustainable."





Here's the full message...

For affected employees, Crytek has promised severance packages and career assistance services, details of which it is not sharing with the public. As for its upcoming game releases, Crytek stated it is fully committed to Hunt: Showdown 1896, but offered no such clarity on Crysis 4. All we know is that it's on hold indefinitely, and that the decision to do so came two quarters ago.





On the bright side (for games), Crytek stopped short of saying Crysis 4 is cancelled, so there's that. But with development the focus shifting elsewhere combined with a big round of layoffs, who knows what the future holds for the next Crysis game.





Crytek announced it was working on another Crysis game back in 2022 . At the time, it excitedly announced "a new Crysis game is happening!," and said the title was in the early stages of development. Given the financial straits the company appears to be in, it's understandable that it would want to focus on a live service game rather than a single-player title, but that doesn't come as any consolation to fans of the Crysis franchise.





That said, the concerns are all secondary to that of the affected employees. Here's hoping the severance packages and career assistant services prove fruitful.