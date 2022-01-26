Crytek Teases Crysis 4 And You Could Be On The Dev Team That Makes It Happen





Crytek has confirmed it is actively developing the fourth major installment in the Crysis series, which raises the obvious question, can your PC run it? You'll eventually find out, though probably not this year—Crytek says Crysis 4 is in the early stages of development and that it will be a while yet before it actually releases. The developer did, however, at least want to get the news out that Crysis 4 is being made.





Not a moment too soon, either. It's been nearly a decade since Crysis 3 came out (2013). Since then, there have been related titles like Crysis Remastered (2020), a remastered version of the original game that came out way back in 2007, and Crysis Remastered Trilogy (2021), which packed up remastered versions of all three main games. There was also a spinoff released in 2008, Crysis Warhead.









Crytek is not releasing many details at this time, but did say it is "hyped for the future" and promises to keep an ear on the community, suggesting that fan feedback could potentially help shape the direction Crysis 4 ends up taking.





"Crytek has a proud history of working with our community to develop the games you want to play. Crysis is incredibly important to so many people—it’s beloved by gamers everywhere, and some of those working in the industry today are doing so because of the original game—so we want to make sure the next installment in the franchise lives up to all of your expectations," Crytek said.





The developer is inviting fans to "get involved" on its social media channels. More than that, however, you could actually work on Crysis 4. Crytek has several j ob openings available , several of which are specific to the next chapter, including Senior Character Artist, Senior Character Concept Artist, Senior Environment Concept Artist, Design Director, and other roles.



