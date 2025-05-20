Crucial T710 PCIe 5 SSD Guns For Speed Win, X10 Portable SSD A Capacity King





There's been a lot of hardware (and software) announced at this year's Computex event, not all of which is focused on AI and/or new graphics cards. Case in point, Micron expanded its solid state drive (SSD) storage family with a couple of additions to its Crucial brand, one of which takes aim at top speeds on the desktop (and in laptops), while the other brings big capacities to your pocket.





Starting with the former, Micron's new Crucial T710 is the company's fastest PCI Express 5.0 consumer model yet. It pairs Micron's G9 NAND flash memory with Silicon Motion's SM2508 controller to reach sequential reads speeds of up to 14,900MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 13,800MB/s.





At those speeds, the Crucial T710 joins a new crop of SSDs that push the boundaries of PCIe 5.0 x4, which has a theoretical maximum limited of 15,750MB/s (15.75GB/s). No PCIe 5.0 model will ever hit that upper ceiling because of overhead, but driver makers like Micron are finding ways to get awfully close.





Outside of sequential speeds, the Crucial T710 boats up to 2.2 million IOPS for random reads and up to 2.3 million IOPS for random writes.





"The T710 delivers up to 67% more IOPs per watt than previous-generation Gen5 drives, running faster and cooler and making it ideal for PCs, laptops and workstations. The optional integrated heatsink ensures the T710 stays cool under pressure and capacity options up to 4TB means users have the storage space they need for their most demanding projects," Micron states.





Micron hasn't said how much its Crucial T710 SSDs will cost, but did say they will be available in July.













Pivoting over to portable storage, Micron also unveiled the Crucial X10 Portable SSD. This one flexes a Silicon Motion SM2322 controller to deliver speeds of up to 2,100MB/s, which is a 2X uplift over the previous generation model.





Just as importantly, Micron's offering its latest portable solutions in high capacities, including 4TB, 6TB, and 8TB. Regarding the 8TB model, Micron points out that it's roomy enough to store up to 500,000 4K photos, 114 games, or 2.6 million MP3 files.





"With its sleek, matte blue design, the X10 is perfect for content creators, gamers, photography hobbyists and mainstream consumers who require high-speed data transfer and ample storage capacity. Its durable design is IP65 dust- and water-resistant and drop-resistant up to 9.8 feet, 8 making it a vault for your data—secure, portable and always ready," Micron says



