Crucial's Blistering 2TB T705 Gen 5 SSD For $239 Is A Great Deal At 39% Off

by Paul LillyThursday, March 20, 2025, 10:35 AM EDT
Crucial T705 SSD on a blurred background.
If you're building a new, no-compromise (or low-compromise) gaming PC, a great place to start for primary storage is Crucial's T705. When we reviewed it last month, we called it the "fastest SSD for gamers and creators" thanks to its combination of ultra-high sequential transfers, low latency, and top performance in trace-based test. Even better, it's currently on sale for a sweet price.

You can score the 2TB Crucial T705 for $239.99 at Amazon (the capacity we reviewed), which is 39% below its MSRP. As Amazon is sometimes prone to do, the listing is defaulting to a marketplace seller at a higher price, or it least that's the case on our end. However, just scroll to the 'Others sellers on Amazon' section (right-hand side) and select the shipped and sold by Amazon option.

There are other capacities on sale too, both with and without a heatsink. Here are the options...
Those MSRPs are inflated compared to normal street pricing, but these are some nice discounts all the same. The 2TB model, for example, is down to its lowest price, matching the discount that was offered during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday season last year.

Also keep in mind that this is one of the fastest SSDs on the market. It's a PCIe 5 model that's rated to deliver up to 14,500MB/s of sequential read performance and up to 12,700MB/s of sequential write performance. We saw speeds close to those in our testing, leading us to comment, "the Crucial T705 is the best all-around performing consumer-class SSD we have ever tested." That remains true, though we have to test Samsung's new 9100 Pro.

The 9100 Pro boasts slightly higher speed ratings across the board and we suspect it will usurp the T705 in performance. To put the deal pricing into perspective, though, here's how pricing is on Samsung's new flagship SSD...
