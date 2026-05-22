CATEGORIES
home News

Creative Sound Blaster AE-X Debuts with Premium ESS DAC for Audiophiles

by Paul LillyFriday, May 22, 2026, 09:10 AM EDT
Creative Sound Blaster AE-X sound card installed in a PC.
The discrete sound card is dead, long live the discrete sound card! Wait, what? Here we are in the year 2026 and Creative is still pumping out discrete sound cards, the latest of which is a Sound Blaster AE-X with a premium ESS DAC that is listed for sale overseas. There is no formal announcement just yet and no official product page that I can find, but there is no reason to believe it doesn't exist.

For one, Creative added the Audigy FX Pro to its discrete sound card lineup barely two months ago, so clearly the company is thumbing its nose at the memo advising that onboard audio is good enough these days. And so I'm clear on that front as well, it's true—onboard audio has improved leaps and bounds over the early days of home computing, and so has the processing power on today's computer chips. The majority of users simply do not need a discrete sound card in 2026.

Whatever, I don't care and to this day, I'm still rocking a sound card in the form of Creative's Sound Blaster AE-7 in my main PC. It's a step down from Creative's official flagship sound card, the Sound Blaster AE-9 we reviewed a long while back. Old habits are hard to break and I've been rocking Sound Blaster cards since the early 1990s.

Side shot of Creative's Sound Blaster AE-X sound card on a black background.

From what I can gather from its listing at JD.com, the Sound Blaster AE-X is positioned as a more mainstream alternative while preserving one the main selling points, which is an onboard DAC. It features the ESS ES9039Q2M, a flagship 2-channel 32-bit DAC with a 130 dB signal-to-noise ratio.

According to the product listing, the Sound Blaster AE-X supports 32-bit/384kHz resolution playback and direct DSD256 decoding, and sports a discrete headphone amplifier supporting up to 600 ohms. Put it all together and you have a card that is positioned at the high-end in hopes of attracting audiophiles into the fold.

The Sound Blaster AE-X is an internal card with a PCI Express interface. it has optical S/PDFIF input and output, and for gamers, it looks like this is another Sound Blaster card featuring support for Creative's Scout Mode technology.

As spotted by IT Home, Creative's new sound card is listed for 1,269 yuan, which converts to around $186 in U.S. currency.
Tags:  Creative, Sound card, Audio, sound blaster ae-x
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

Editorial Policy

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use