Creative Sound Blaster AE-X Debuts with Premium ESS DAC for Audiophiles





The discrete sound card is dead, long live the discrete sound card! Wait, what? Here we are in the year 2026 and Creative is still pumping out discrete sound cards, the latest of which is a Sound Blaster AE-X with a premium ESS DAC that is listed for sale overseas. There is no formal announcement just yet and no official product page that I can find, but there is no reason to believe it doesn't exist.





For one, Creative added the Audigy FX Pro to its discrete sound card lineup barely two months ago, so clearly the company is thumbing its nose at the memo advising that onboard audio is good enough these days. And so I'm clear on that front as well, it's true—onboard audio has improved leaps and bounds over the early days of home computing, and so has the processing power on today's computer chips. The majority of users simply do not need a discrete sound card in 2026.





Whatever, I don't care and to this day, I'm still rocking a sound card in the form of Creative's Sound Blaster AE-7 in my main PC. It's a step down from Creative's official flagship sound card, the Sound Blaster AE-9 we reviewed a long while back. Old habits are hard to break and I've been rocking Sound Blaster cards since the early 1990s.













From what I can gather from its listing at JD.com, the Sound Blaster AE-X is positioned as a more mainstream alternative while preserving one the main selling points, which is an onboard DAC. It features the ESS ES9039Q2M, a flagship 2-channel 32-bit DAC with a 130 dB signal-to-noise ratio.





According to the product listing, the Sound Blaster AE-X supports 32-bit/384kHz resolution playback and direct DSD256 decoding, and sports a discrete headphone amplifier supporting up to 600 ohms. Put it all together and you have a card that is positioned at the high-end in hopes of attracting audiophiles into the fold.





The Sound Blaster AE-X is an internal card with a PCI Express interface. it has optical S/PDFIF input and output, and for gamers, it looks like this is another Sound Blaster card featuring support for Creative's Scout Mode technology



