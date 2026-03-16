Creative’s New Audigy FX Pro Promises A Big Audio Upgrade But Can It Deliver?





To borrow and tweak a line from The Outer Limits, there is nothing wrong with your monitor, do not attempt to adjust the picture. You also haven't stepped into a time warp. I checked the calendar and it is indeed 2026, though that wasn't immediately clear when I saw that Creative had launched a new Audigy sound card, the Audigy FX Pro.





It's been around four and a half years since the Audigy sound card release, with the Audigy FX V2 debuting in October 2021. Even way before then, discrete sound cards in add-in board (AIB) form had already largely fallen out of favor, with advances in onboard audio and the rise of faster, multi-core processors pushing them into semi-obsolescence.





I have a hard time admitting that because I'm a long-time user of sound cards, dating back to when Creative Labs (before it was just Creative) included Dr. Sbaitso with its Sound Blaster hardware in the early 1990s. Little did I know it back then, but it was a primitive precursor to today's influx of AI chatbots. Even in my current setup, I'm clinging to a Sound Blaster AE-7. Before that, I had been using the Sound Blaster ZxR













Many would argue there are still benefits to owning a discrete sound card (see our Sound Blaster AE-9 review from 2019), though for the average user, they've become a tough sell, especially when it comes to more entry-level models. The Audigy FX Pro falls into that category with a sub-$100 price tag.





Be that as it may, Creative is promising its newest sound card is a "clear upgrade for modern desktop audio."





"In many desktop setups, audio remains one of the most overlooked upgrades. Users invest in graphics, displays, and peripherals, yet often continue relying on standard motherboard sound. The Sound Blaster Audigy FX Pro is built to change that—delivering a straightforward internal upgrade for users who want clearer playback, more immersive surround, stronger headphone performance, and smarter day-to-day audio control," Creative argues.









The Audigy FX Pro is a 7.1-channel surround like the Audigy RX that came before it. However, it has an upgraded DAC with a 120 dB signal-to-noise (SNR), versus 106 dB on the RX model. It also increases the playback resolution to 32-bit / 384 kHz, up from 24-bit / 192 kHz.





Recording resolution also gets a boost to 24-bit / 192 kHz (line-in), versus 24-bit / 96 kHz.





Other features include a built-in headphone amplifier, support for Creative's Scout Mode (new to the Audigy line), and a new Nexus app that Creative says introduces a new layer of intelligence with a 10-band EQ and an auto EQ option for quick sound optimization. This is Creative's first sound card to feature the new Nexus app.













"With the introduction of Creative Nexus alongside upgraded hardware capabilities, the Sound Blaster Audigy FX Pro represents a new chapter for the Audigy FX series—one defined not only by improved specifications, but by a more complete and more intuitive listening experience," Creative says



