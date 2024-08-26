A Crash Bandicoot 5 With Spyro Crossover Was Cancelled To Focus On Live Service Games
Some of the details about this cancelled Crash Bandicoot game are that it was supposed to be a single player experience with 3D platforming. It was going to cover some of the series’ villains as they attended a school meant to get them ready for their future as evildoers. Moreover, there were ideas being kicked around that would have had Spyro join the adventure as both heroes’ worlds are in need of saving.
It also appears as if this isn’t the only game that met an early demise during this time frame. The report claims that a new Tony Hawk Pro Skater, which was also meant to be a single player game, was pitched to Activision but was ultimately rejected by the publisher. This decision is a bit surprising, as this series still remains incredibly popular among gamers.
Not all hope is lost for fans of Crash and Spyro, though. Things are very different compared to when these cancellation decisions were made. Toys for Bob is now independent with strong ties to Xbox, which is Activision's new parent company, and it wouldn’t be shocking if Microsoft wanted the studio to revisit Crash Bandicoot to bolster its lineup with more family friendly fare. Especially as it continues to evolve its game publishing strategy by bringing more of its games to more platforms.