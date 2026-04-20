CATEGORIES
home News

Counter-Strike 2 Player Hit With 10-Year Ban for Will Smith Moment on Stage

by Chris HarperMonday, April 20, 2026, 02:32 PM EDT
hero cs2 slap
A relatively small German eSports event just resulted in a slap heard 'round the world and a 10 year ban for its perpetrator. Specifically, Counter-Strike 2 player MAUschine used an opportunity walking onstage with his team to slap rival player Spidergum, seemingly in retaliation for the latter player mimicking his "papi chulo" victory call. "Papi chulo" is a Spanish term for handsome men and apparently an alias, a key victory call, or both for MAUschine, hence the irrational reaction.

While the German LAN in question, CAGGTUS Leipzig, was relatively small-scale, it is still the largest LAN party in Germany and was live streaming the entire Counter-Strike 2 tournament to a large audience. The livestream included the teams going onstage afterward, and when MAUschine slapped the flavor out of Spidergum's mouth, the audio abruptly cuts as immediate shock ripples through the crowd and organizers. MAUschine is then taken off stage and Spidergum is left looking equal parts appalled and amused.


In the aftermath of the event, both players had different responses. MAUschine was not apologetic and clarified that the mimickry is what led to the assault, but still slapped with a 10-year ban from CAGGTUS Leipzig organizers DACH CS Masters. Spidergum commented on X/Twitter that it was a "Bullseye from MAUschine", claiming the slap had "better aim than with the AWP." It goes to show how poorly in-person gaming events can go when players can't adequately control their emotions. It serves as a pertinent reminder that reacting to provocation is most likely what the other party wanted to begin with.

It's an unfortunate lesson for MAUschine, who may or may not be facing an assault charge in the aftermath of the incident, as several players are pushing for Spidergum to pursue. The long-term implications for MAUschine's career outside of the DACH CS Masters circuit is unclear in the aftermath, but such a widely-publicized slap likely will not bode well for future competitive efforts. As IGN notes, his actions here were reported to the eSports Integrity Commission, which could lead to a ban in other circuits.

As far as wider CS competition goes, MAUschine isn't a major Counter-Strike 2 competitor outside of his local German scene. Maybe there could be room for future apology and reconciliation if both players come around to it, but as-is MAUschine doesn't seem to be sorry. Spidergum, for the most part, seems to have laughed off the incident, but will have legal support from his organization (Regnum4Games) if he does choose to pursue charges.
Tags:  STEAM, Valve, esports, counter-strike 2
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use