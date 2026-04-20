Counter-Strike 2 Player Hit With 10-Year Ban for Will Smith Moment on Stage
While the German LAN in question, CAGGTUS Leipzig, was relatively small-scale, it is still the largest LAN party in Germany and was live streaming the entire Counter-Strike 2 tournament to a large audience. The livestream included the teams going onstage afterward, and when MAUschine slapped the flavor out of Spidergum's mouth, the audio abruptly cuts as immediate shock ripples through the crowd and organizers. MAUschine is then taken off stage and Spidergum is left looking equal parts appalled and amused.
A Counterstrike pro known as MAUschine has been banned for 10 years after sucker punching his opponent after the match live on stage pic.twitter.com/SfbQ0dYDHT— Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 19, 2026
In the aftermath of the event, both players had different responses. MAUschine was not apologetic and clarified that the mimickry is what led to the assault, but still slapped with a 10-year ban from CAGGTUS Leipzig organizers DACH CS Masters. Spidergum commented on X/Twitter that it was a "Bullseye from MAUschine", claiming the slap had "better aim than with the AWP." It goes to show how poorly in-person gaming events can go when players can't adequately control their emotions. It serves as a pertinent reminder that reacting to provocation is most likely what the other party wanted to begin with.
It's an unfortunate lesson for MAUschine, who may or may not be facing an assault charge in the aftermath of the incident, as several players are pushing for Spidergum to pursue. The long-term implications for MAUschine's career outside of the DACH CS Masters circuit is unclear in the aftermath, but such a widely-publicized slap likely will not bode well for future competitive efforts. As IGN notes, his actions here were reported to the eSports Integrity Commission, which could lead to a ban in other circuits.
As far as wider CS competition goes, MAUschine isn't a major Counter-Strike 2 competitor outside of his local German scene. Maybe there could be room for future apology and reconciliation if both players come around to it, but as-is MAUschine doesn't seem to be sorry. Spidergum, for the most part, seems to have laughed off the incident, but will have legal support from his organization (Regnum4Games) if he does choose to pursue charges.