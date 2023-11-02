Lawmakers Rake Costco Over The Coals For Selling Government-Banned Chinese Spy Gear





Congress members Christopher Smith and Jeff Merkley of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China sent a letter on October 31st questioning “Costco’s sale of Lorex security products, which are linked directly to the Chinese company Dahua, whose products are restricted for all in the U.S. by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).”





Beyond the FCC ban , the letter explains that Lorex products are also a security risk for U.S. customers as “critical vulnerabilities are regularly discovered in Dahua products, including unauthorized viewing of video and audio feeds and archives, as well as unauthorized network access and remote tampering with settings.”







