Corsair's Modular Platform:6 Looks Like An Ultimate Sit-Stand Desk For Creators
Corsair targets content creators with its new highly customizable desk it unveiled at Gamescom 2023 earlier today. The Platform:6 is a modular desk that can be customized to fit all the needs of a modern-day workstation.
Corsair and its subsidiary Elgato are no strangers to the realm of content creation. The pair have been producing some of the most sought-after devices, such as the Elgato Stream Deck, keyboards, and mice for a while. Now, with the introduction of the Platform:6 computer desk, those same customers can create a custom desk experience to fit their specific needs and desires that Corsair says are limited only by the imagination.
The Platform:6 desk will provide a six-foot-wide surface area that gives plenty of space for full streaming setups and can be expanded even further if needed. The surface area comes in a variety of materials, which include the choice of classic dark walnut and black laminate. Other customization options include a motorized height adjustment and an expandable rail system that will provide users with an easy way to mount accessories like lighting, cameras, and even monitors.
The Platform:6 comes loaded with standard features, such as dual monitor arms, an oversized RapidRoute wire management tray, and an in-desk storage cubby with USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports. Even if someone chooses not to add any of the optional features, they will still have plenty to work with.
The modular rail system utilizes a universal standard aluminum T-channel crossbar, side rails, and a top-mounted rail that is built into every Platform:6 desk. It is compatible with hundreds of aftermarket attachments and accessories, making it perfect for future-proofing an ever-evolving setup.
For those who choose to add the adjustable height option, it will come with dual electric motors that will position the desk at the perfect height quickly and quietly. It is controlled by an LCD readout controller with push-button adjustment and memory presets.
Corsair says that the Platform:6 will be made available from its website and its worldwide network of authorized dealers beginning in Q4 of 2023. It will be backed with a five-year warranty, as well as Corsair's customer service and technical support network. As of right now, pricing for the desk has yet to be revealed.