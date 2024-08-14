CATEGORIES
AOC Unveils A 'Fast AF' QD-OLED Agon Pro Display For Tournament Gaming

by Paul LillyWednesday, August 14, 2024, 11:07 AM EDT
AOC Agon PRO AG276QZD2 on a cartoonish background with a chat bubble saying it's "Fast AF!"
The art department and marketing team for monitor maker AOC must have dipped into a case of Red Bull, because their superlative descriptors for the company's new Agon Pro AG276QZD2 "tournament gaming" display have the hallmarks of a caffeine binge (and hey, we can relate!). One of the images (shown above) has a chat bubble proclaiming the monitor to be "Fast AF!," while another one pitches it as a "Crazy Ergonomic" display.

Credit to AOC for shaking things up (we're used to generic renders). Cutting through the marketing hype, however, is this a display to get excited about? That depends on what you're after in a gaming monitor. Not to be confused with the AG276QZD, this updated model with a "2" at the end appears to trade LG's WOLED (White OLED) screen for a Samsung QD-OLED (Quantum Dot OLED) panel.

AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD2 monitor on a blue background.

There's an excellent breakdown of WOLED versus QD-OLED at Rtings, each of which have their strengths and weaknesses. More precise colors is a strength of QD-OLED compared to WOLED, and it also tends to be brighter and more uniform in most scenarios.

Cartoonish banner highlighting the QD-OLED panel on AOC's Agon Pro AG276QZD2 monitor.

The AG276QZD2 boasts a 27-inch class (26.7 inches) QD-OLED panel with a 2560x1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time. AOC also says it is DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified, which (among other things) means it has a peak brightness rating of at least 400 nits and at least 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

Connectivity options aren't all that exciting, unfortunately—for display inputs, it has a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 input. It does at least offer up a couple of USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream ports so you can connect a keyboard and mouse, if desired, and a 3.5mm audio jack. A pair of built-in 5W speakers round things out.

Finally, this is a FreeSync Premium display with G-Sync compatability to boot. Also notable is that this display carries AOC's "Re-Spawned" warranty, which offers a 4-year zero dead pixel guarantee, a 4-year advance replacement warranty, and 1-year of accidental damage coverage. On paper, it's one of the better OLED warranties out there.

Cartoonish image of the rear of the AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD2 monitor.

The Agon Pro AG276QZD2 is available now for $599.99 at Amazon. For whatever reason, Amazon is displaying a third-party seller with higher pricing as the default. However, you can find the shipped and sold by Amazon option by scrolling down to the "Other sellers on Amazon" section.
