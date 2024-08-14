AOC Unveils A 'Fast AF' QD-OLED Agon Pro Display For Tournament Gaming





The art department and marketing team for monitor maker AOC must have dipped into a case of Red Bull, because their superlative descriptors for the company's new Agon Pro AG276QZD2 "tournament gaming" display have the hallmarks of a caffeine binge (and hey, we can relate!). One of the images (shown above) has a chat bubble proclaiming the monitor to be "Fast AF!," while another one pitches it as a "Crazy Ergonomic" display.





Credit to AOC for shaking things up (we're used to generic renders). Cutting through the marketing hype, however, is this a display to get excited about? That depends on what you're after in a gaming monitor. Not to be confused with the AG276QZD, this updated model with a "2" at the end appears to trade LG's WOLED (White OLED) screen for a Samsung QD-OLED (Quantum Dot OLED) panel.













There's an excellent breakdown of WOLED versus QD-OLED at Rtings, each of which have their strengths and weaknesses. More precise colors is a strength of QD-OLED compared to WOLED, and it also tends to be brighter and more uniform in most scenarios.













The AG276QZD2 boasts a 27-inch class (26.7 inches) QD-OLED panel with a 2560x1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time. AOC also says it is DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified, which (among other things) means it has a peak brightness rating of at least 400 nits and at least 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.





Connectivity options aren't all that exciting, unfortunately—for display inputs, it has a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 input. It does at least offer up a couple of USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream ports so you can connect a keyboard and mouse, if desired, and a 3.5mm audio jack. A pair of built-in 5W speakers round things out.







Finally, this is a FreeSync Premium display with G-Sync compatability to boot. Also notable is that this display carries AOC's "Re-Spawned" warranty, which offers a 4-year zero dead pixel guarantee, a 4-year advance replacement warranty, and 1-year of accidental damage coverage. On paper, it's one of the better OLED warranties out there.











