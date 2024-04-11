Killer Corsair Vengeance Gaming PC Deals Deliver Big Discounts Up To $500 Off





Corsair is currently offering some chunky discounts on its Vengeance desktop gaming PCs, with several well-equipped models discounted by hundreds of dollars. Most of the models on sale pair Intel 14th Gen CPU hardware with NVIDIA's latest-generation GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, with options ranging from a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Founders Edition on up to the team green's flagship GeForce RTX 4090.





Corsair Vengeance i7500 gaming PC that's marked down to $1,999.99 (save $500) at Corsair's own webstore. It's outfitted with an overclockable Core i5-14600K processor (14C/20T, up to 5.3GHz, 24MB L3 cache), One of the least expensive builds is thisthat's marked down toat Corsair's own webstore. It's outfitted with an overclockable Core i5-14600K processor (14C/20T, up to 5.3GHz, 24MB L3 cache), GeForce RTX 4070 Super , 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory, 1TB NVMe solid state drive (SSD), and a fully modular Corsair 750W 80 Plus Gold power supply.





This system also features Corsair's iCue H100i RGB Elite all-in-one liquid cooler with a 240mm radiator, along with plenty of RGB lighting throughout (including at of intake fans at the front of the chassis). Overall, this is a solid setup for 1080p and 1440p gaming, with enough muscle to handle some titles in 4K as well (especially with DLSS in play). It's also great for a variety of content creation tasks.















Corsair Vengeance i8200 iCue Link Edition gaming PC is goes all-out with top-tier specs for $4,399.99 (save $400). Obviously penny pinchers will want to look elsewhere, but if you're a spendthrift with a big bankroll and want to beat bottlenecks into submission, this setup will oblige. At the opposite end of the spectrum, thisgaming PC is goes all-out with top-tier specs for. Obviously penny pinchers will want to look elsewhere, but if you're a spendthrift with a big bankroll and want to beat bottlenecks into submission, this setup will oblige.





As configured, you're looking at a Core i9-14900K processor (24C/32T, up to 6GHz, 36MB L3 cache) sitting in the driver's seat with a GeForce RTX 4090 sitting shotgun. It's hauling some beefy passengers, too—namely a Z790 motherboard, 64GB of DDR5-6400 RAM, two 2TB SSDs for 4TB of total storage, and a fully modular Corsair 1,000W 80 Plus Gold power supply.





Corsair Vengeance a8100 gaming PC with a Ryzen 9 7950X3D inside is on sale for $4,299.99 (save $300). The 7950X3D is AMD's fastest slice of silicon with 3D V-cache, rocking 16 cores, 32 threads, up to a 5.7GHz max boost clock, and a whopping 128MB of L3 cache. If you're more of an AMD fan and still want to go all-out, thisgaming PC with a Ryzen 9 7950X3D inside is on sale for. The 7950X3D is AMD's fastest slice of silicon with 3D V-cache, rocking 16 cores, 32 threads, up to a 5.7GHz max boost clock, and a whopping 128MB of L3 cache.





Other specs include a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 64GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, two 2TB SSDs, and a 1,000W 80 Plus Gold power supply.





Here are some more desktop deals...