Killer Corsair Vengeance Gaming PC Deals Deliver Big Discounts Up To $500 Off
Corsair is currently offering some chunky discounts on its Vengeance desktop gaming PCs, with several well-equipped models discounted by hundreds of dollars. Most of the models on sale pair Intel 14th Gen CPU hardware with NVIDIA's latest-generation GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, with options ranging from a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Founders Edition on up to the team green's flagship GeForce RTX 4090.
One of the least expensive builds is this Corsair Vengeance i7500 gaming PC that's marked down to $1,999.99 (save $500) at Corsair's own webstore. It's outfitted with an overclockable Core i5-14600K processor (14C/20T, up to 5.3GHz, 24MB L3 cache), GeForce RTX 4070 Super, 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory, 1TB NVMe solid state drive (SSD), and a fully modular Corsair 750W 80 Plus Gold power supply.
This system also features Corsair's iCue H100i RGB Elite all-in-one liquid cooler with a 240mm radiator, along with plenty of RGB lighting throughout (including at of intake fans at the front of the chassis). Overall, this is a solid setup for 1080p and 1440p gaming, with enough muscle to handle some titles in 4K as well (especially with DLSS in play). It's also great for a variety of content creation tasks.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, this Corsair Vengeance i8200 iCue Link Edition gaming PC is goes all-out with top-tier specs for $4,399.99 (save $400). Obviously penny pinchers will want to look elsewhere, but if you're a spendthrift with a big bankroll and want to beat bottlenecks into submission, this setup will oblige.
As configured, you're looking at a Core i9-14900K processor (24C/32T, up to 6GHz, 36MB L3 cache) sitting in the driver's seat with a GeForce RTX 4090 sitting shotgun. It's hauling some beefy passengers, too—namely a Z790 motherboard, 64GB of DDR5-6400 RAM, two 2TB SSDs for 4TB of total storage, and a fully modular Corsair 1,000W 80 Plus Gold power supply.
If you're more of an AMD fan and still want to go all-out, this Corsair Vengeance a8100 gaming PC with a Ryzen 9 7950X3D inside is on sale for $4,299.99 (save $300). The 7950X3D is AMD's fastest slice of silicon with 3D V-cache, rocking 16 cores, 32 threads, up to a 5.7GHz max boost clock, and a whopping 128MB of L3 cache.
Other specs include a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 64GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, two 2TB SSDs, and a 1,000W 80 Plus Gold power supply.
Here are some more desktop deals...
- Vengeance i8100 (i9-13900KS, RTX 4090, 64GB/4TB): $4,099.99 (save $500)
- Vengeance Frost Edition i7500 (i9-14900K, RTX 4080, 32GB/2TB): $3,099.99 (save $500)
- Vengeance i7500 (i7-14700K, RTX 4080 Super, 32GB/2TB): $2,799.99 (save $500)
- Vengeance i7500 (i7-14700K, RTX 4070 Ti Super, 32GB/1TB): $2,399.99 (save $500)
- Vengeance i7500 (i5-14600KF, RTX 4070, 32GB/1TB): $2,199.99 (save $300
- Vengeance i7400 (i5-13600KF, RTX 4060 Ti FE, 32GB/1TB): $1,599.99 (save $200)