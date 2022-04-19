Corsair Vengeance DDR5 Memory Kits Up To 64GB Arrive For Alder Lake Gaming Laptops
Slowly but surely, the DDR5 memory market is being fleshed out with more options, and not just with desktop modules either. There is a growing pile of SO-DIMM solutions for laptops and mini PC form factors outfitted with truncated memory slots. Corsair just added to it with the launch of its Vengeance DDR5 SO-DIMM kits, it's first DDR5 solution for laptops.
Corsair's entering the DDR5 SO-DIMM market at a cautious pace, starting with 4,800 MT/s kits. That's not really surprising, though, as we have not seen any laptop DDR5 modules materialize at faster speeds. Those will come, and Corsair hints its has aspirations of launching faster SO-DIMM kits at some point, saying these kits are "initially" being offered at 4,800 MT/s.
That's still a good amount of bandwidth to feed Alder Lake.
"Modern DDR5 gaming laptops such as the Alienware x17 R2, MSI Raider GE66 12UHS, and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 need high-caliber memory to fully realize their performance potential. DDR5 ensures that today’s high-end CPUs receive data as quickly as possible, elevating system speeds and processing power to greater heights," Corsair says.
Corsair is offering its latest laptop memory kits in two capacities: 32GB (2x16GB) and 64GB (2x32GB). Both sport stock timings of 40-40-40-77 at 1.1V. Corsair also says each module is "rigorously screen and thoroughly tested in extreme conditions" and backs these kits with a lifetime warranty.