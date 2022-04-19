CATEGORIES
Corsair Vengeance DDR5 Memory Kits Up To 64GB Arrive For Alder Lake Gaming Laptops

by Paul LillyTuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:28 AM EDT
Corsair Vengeance DDR5
Slowly but surely, the DDR5 memory market is being fleshed out with more options, and not just with desktop modules either. There is a growing pile of SO-DIMM solutions for laptops and mini PC form factors outfitted with truncated memory slots. Corsair just added to it with the launch of its Vengeance DDR5 SO-DIMM kits, it's first DDR5 solution for laptops.

Corsair's entering the DDR5 SO-DIMM market at a cautious pace, starting with 4,800 MT/s kits. That's not really surprising, though, as we have not seen any laptop DDR5 modules materialize at faster speeds. Those will come, and Corsair hints its has aspirations of launching faster SO-DIMM kits at some point, saying these kits are "initially" being offered at 4,800 MT/s.

That's still a good amount of bandwidth to feed Alder Lake.

"Modern DDR5 gaming laptops such as the Alienware x17 R2, MSI Raider GE66 12UHS, and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 need high-caliber memory to fully realize their performance potential. DDR5 ensures that today’s high-end CPUs receive data as quickly as possible, elevating system speeds and processing power to greater heights," Corsair says.

Corsair Vengeance DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM memory
Corsair is offering its latest laptop memory kits in two capacities: 32GB (2x16GB) and 64GB (2x32GB). Both sport stock timings of 40-40-40-77 at 1.1V. Corsair also says each module is "rigorously screen and thoroughly tested in extreme conditions" and backs these kits with a lifetime warranty.

The downside to DDR5 memory is the cost, and these kits are no exceptions. Corsair's 32GB DDR5-4800 Vengeance SO-DIMM kit runs $269.99 and the 64GB kit costs $519.99, both of which are available now.
