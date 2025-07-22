Corsair Unveils External Elgato Game Capture 4K S To Level Up Your Streams
Sticking to its mass market mantra, the capture card boasts plug-and-play compatibility across Windows, macOS, and iPadOS setups. Gamers can capture from all major consoles, including PlayStation, Xbox, and even the Nintendo Switch 2. Of note is the card's direct compatibility with iPads via USB-C, offering on-the-go content creation without the need for extra drivers.
The 4K S may look like a compact external hard drive, but it looks like Elgato bestowed it with some powerful guts, including HDR10 passthrough (up to 4K60) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support. For Windows users, HDR10 capture is also available at 1080p60. Moreover, an analog 3.5 mm audio input allows for integration of native team chat.
Elgato has also supposed improved the software experience with the introduction of the Elgato Studio App, a successor to the 4KCU utility. This new application has low-latency preview, minimal system load, and essential tools like a snapshot capture feature for easily creating social media content and thumbnails. Being UVC compliant, the 4K S has tight integration with streaming software such as OBS Studio, Streamlabs, Zoom, and TikTok Live Studio.
Thi La, CEO of Corsair, has high praise for the new device, stating, "Our new 4K S is a game-changer for both professional and aspiring content creators. With cinematic 4K60 capture, ultra-low latency preview, and support for high frame rates up to 1080p240, it delivers the performance and visual fidelity today's gamers and streamers demand."
The Elgato Game Capture 4K S is available immediately on the Elgato webstore and comes with a two-year warranty.