CATEGORIES
home News

Corsair Unveils External Elgato Game Capture 4K S To Level Up Your Streams

by Aaron LeongTuesday, July 22, 2025, 10:59 AM EDT
hero 4k s tabletop
Elgato, a subsidiary of Corsair and de facto maker of content creator tech, has just launched the Game Capture 4K S. Priced competitively, the 4K60 video capture console targets the mass market, considering the continued surge of streamers and creators across platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. 

Building on the success of one its bestsellers, the HD60 X (currently $148.99), the Game Capture 4K S delivers true 4K 60 fps recording with claimed zero-latency passthrough, ensuring that creators can play their favorite titles in high fidelity without any compromise. For those in competitive gaming, the card offers ultra-low preview delay (as little as 30 milliseconds) and supports high frame rates, capable of capturing up to 1440p120 or 1080p 240. 

Sticking to its mass market mantra, the capture card boasts plug-and-play compatibility across Windows, macOS, and iPadOS setups. Gamers can capture from all major consoles, including PlayStation, Xbox, and even the Nintendo Switch 2. Of note is the card's direct compatibility with iPads via USB-C, offering on-the-go content creation without the need for extra drivers.

4k s lifestyle1

The 4K S may look like a compact external hard drive, but it looks like Elgato bestowed it with some powerful guts, including HDR10 passthrough (up to 4K60) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support. For Windows users, HDR10 capture is also available at 1080p60. Moreover, an analog 3.5 mm audio input allows for integration of native team chat.

Elgato has also supposed improved the software experience with the introduction of the Elgato Studio App, a successor to the 4KCU utility. This new application has low-latency preview, minimal system load, and essential tools like a snapshot capture feature for easily creating social media content and thumbnails. Being UVC compliant, the 4K S has tight integration with streaming software such as OBS Studio, Streamlabs, Zoom, and TikTok Live Studio.

Thi La, CEO of Corsair, has high praise for the new device, stating, "Our new 4K S is a game-changer for both professional and aspiring content creators. With cinematic 4K60 capture, ultra-low latency preview, and support for high frame rates up to 1080p240, it delivers the performance and visual fidelity today's gamers and streamers demand."

The Elgato Game Capture 4K S is available immediately on the Elgato webstore and comes with a two-year warranty.
Tags:  Gaming, Corsair, Elgato, live-streaming
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment