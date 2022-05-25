LG's First OLED Gaming Monitor Is A 47.5-Inch 4K Beast With G-Sync And FreeSync

LG Electronics has introduced its newest UltraGear gaming monitor
lineup, and it includes a 48-inch 4K beast. The new monitors are said to incorporate an all-new design language, the latest display tech and a range of gaming and connectivity features.
According to a press release by LG, the latest lineup brings the latest HDMI 2.1 connectivity, which will enable features such as variable refresh rate (VRR) and support for 4K gaming on PCs and the latest gaming consoles. The monitors also benefit from an updated gaming aesthetic that includes sharp, angular stands and the new Hexagon Lighting.
The flagship 32GQ950 model comes with a 4K Nano IPS 1ms display, which offers realistic color with LG's Advanced True Wide (ATW) Polarizer technology for the first time on a 4K LG monitor. The ATW technology is said to improve the panel's ability to ensure "lively, accurate colors and deep, dark blacks across a wide viewing angle." The 32-inch model offers a high peak brightness of 1,000 nits and 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.
Next up is another 32-inch display, the UltraGear 32GQ850. This model comes with a QHD Nano IPS 1ms panel and also has ATW Polarizer technology. The 32GQ850 model comes with VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, and has a three-sided borderless design that helps gamers feel more immersed in the games. It has the highest refresh rate of 240Hz (O/C 260Hz) of the three new models.
LG is also introducing its first OLED gaming monitor, the 48GQ900. This beast has a 48-inch 4K display that touts a 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) refresh rate and a 0.1ms response time. The OLED panel features LG's anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) coating, which helps to reduce visual distractions. The monitor also comes complete with a remote control that is specifically designed for enhanced gaming convenience and has a stand that provides stability without adding to the clutter of the user's desk space.
All three monitors come with a 4-pole headphone jack that permits a gamer to plug in their favorite headset and chat as they take those critical headshots. Each of the new monitors also support NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, with model 32Q850 also supporting VESA Adaptive Sync
.
If all of that were not enough, LG is also saying it will be releasing its first-ever gaming pad and gaming mouse later this year. It seems that LG is fully embracing the gaming market and looking to offer more variety in its own gamer focused lineup. If you would like more information concerning LG's latest monitors, you can visit LG's website
.