Corsair PC And Peripheral Deals Up To 48% Off To Level Up Your Gaming Battlestation





Amazon's second Prime Day sales event of 2023 has officially arrived and with it comes a whole lot of discounts across a wide range of products categories. We'll be keeping a pulse on the situation over the course of today and tomorrow, highlighting some of the better bargains . To kick things off, Corsair sent us a long list of items it's marking down for the occasion, of which we've gone through and picked up some of the noteworthy deals.





Corsair's Voyager a1600 gaming laptop—the Ryzen 7 configuration is on sale for $1,049.99 at Amazon (save $1,450 over the MSRP). It hasn't always sold for the full list price, though this is still well below the average, which price tracking site CamelCamelCamel indicates is $1,764.73. It's also the lowest price it's been since it came out. The deepest discount is a 48% savings on—the Ryzen 7 configuration is on sale for(save $1,450 over the MSRP). It hasn't always sold for the full list price, though this is still well below the average, which price tracking site CamelCamelCamel indicates is $1,764.73. It's also the lowest price it's been since it came out.





This one sports a 16-inch IPS display with a 2560x1600 resolution (QHD+), 240Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync Premium support. It's powered by a Ryzen 7 6800M processor, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB solid state drive.





Other notable specs include a Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, USB4 with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, a customizable center display that sits between the keyboard and IPS panel, and an RGB-backlit keyboard with Cherry MX ultra-low profile key switches.





Voyager a600 config is on sale for $1,449.99 (save $250) and rocks a Ryzen R9 6900HS processor with the same Radeon RX 6800M GPU and double amount of DDR5 memory at 32GB.

If you're looking for more firepower, thisis on sale forand rocks a Ryzen R9 6900HS processor with the same Radeon RX 6800M GPU and double amount of DDR5 memory at 32GB.

Save Big On Corsair's Gaming Desktop PCs









Vengeance i7400 config for $2,859.99. That's several hundred dollars below its original $3,299 list price and, like the aforementioned laptop, is now at its lowest price ever.

Corsair has also marked down a bunch of desktop PCs, including thisconfig for. That's several hundred dollars below its original $3,299 list price and, like the aforementioned laptop, is now at its lowest price ever.





While still not cheap, you're getting some upper-tier hardware here, including a liquid-cooled Intel 13th Gen (Raptor Lake) Core i7-13700K processor (16C/24T, up to 5.4GHz, 30MB L3 cache), GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, 32GB of Vengeance DDR5 memory, and 2TB of SSD storage.





Here are some other desktop deals...