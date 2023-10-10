Corsair PC And Peripheral Deals Up To 48% Off To Level Up Your Gaming Battlestation
Amazon's second Prime Day sales event of 2023 has officially arrived and with it comes a whole lot of discounts across a wide range of products categories. We'll be keeping a pulse on the situation over the course of today and tomorrow, highlighting some of the better bargains. To kick things off, Corsair sent us a long list of items it's marking down for the occasion, of which we've gone through and picked up some of the noteworthy deals.
The deepest discount is a 48% savings on Corsair's Voyager a1600 gaming laptop—the Ryzen 7 configuration is on sale for $1,049.99 at Amazon (save $1,450 over the MSRP). It hasn't always sold for the full list price, though this is still well below the average, which price tracking site CamelCamelCamel indicates is $1,764.73. It's also the lowest price it's been since it came out.
This one sports a 16-inch IPS display with a 2560x1600 resolution (QHD+), 240Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync Premium support. It's powered by a Ryzen 7 6800M processor, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB solid state drive.
Other notable specs include a Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, USB4 with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, a customizable center display that sits between the keyboard and IPS panel, and an RGB-backlit keyboard with Cherry MX ultra-low profile key switches.
If you're looking for more firepower, this Voyager a600 config is on sale for $1,449.99 (save $250) and rocks a Ryzen R9 6900HS processor with the same Radeon RX 6800M GPU and double amount of DDR5 memory at 32GB.
Save Big On Corsair's Gaming Desktop PCs
Corsair has also marked down a bunch of desktop PCs, including this Vengeance i7400 config for $2,859.99. That's several hundred dollars below its original $3,299 list price and, like the aforementioned laptop, is now at its lowest price ever.
While still not cheap, you're getting some upper-tier hardware here, including a liquid-cooled Intel 13th Gen (Raptor Lake) Core i7-13700K processor (16C/24T, up to 5.4GHz, 30MB L3 cache), GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, 32GB of Vengeance DDR5 memory, and 2TB of SSD storage.
Here are some other desktop deals...
- Corsair Vengeance i7400 (i7-13700K, RTX 4070): $2,049.99 (save $450)
- Corsair Vengeance i7400 (i7-13700K, RTX 4070 Ti): $2,359.99 (save $340)
- Corsair Vengeance a7300 (Ryzen 7 7700X, RTX 4070): $2,049.99 (save $450)
- Corsair Vengeance i8100 (i9-12900KS, RTX 4090): $3,999.99 (save $400)
- Corsair Vengeance i7400 (i5-12600KF, RTX 4060): $1,449.99 (save $150)
Deals On Corsair Monitors And Peripherals
Also on tap from Corsair are a bunch of discounts on gaming monitors, keyboards, mice, and more. Shown above is the Scimitar RGB Elite gaming mouse, which is marked down to $59.49 (save $20.50). This one is built for MOBA and MMO gaming, as evidenced by the wealth of left-side thumb buttons.
There are 17 programmable buttons in all. It also features an 18,000 DPI (way more than is needed for competitive gaming) with adjustable 1-DPI increments, a patented key slider system that lets you reposition the dozen side buttons, Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks, and a contoured design for a comfortable grip.
Here are some more Corsair deals...
- Elgato Facecam (1080p60): $119.99 (save $30)
- Corsair iCue 5000X RGB QL Edition Case: $295.99 (save $54)
- Corsair Carbide 175R RGB Case: $52.99 (save $32)
- Corsair iCue 220T RGB: $73.99 (save $51)
- Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Headset: $79.99 (save $30)
- Corsair VOID RGB Elite Wireless Headset: $79.99 (save $30)
- Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless Headset: $119.99 (save $37)
- Corsair K70 RGB Pro Mechanical Keyboard: $129.99 (save $40)
- Corsair K70 Pro RGB Optical-Mechanical Keyboard: $139.99 (save $40)
- Corsair M65 RGB Ultra Wireless Mouse: $78.99 (save $51)
- Corsair Xeneon 32" IPS Monitor (1440p, 240Hz, FreeSync Premium): $629.99 (save $70)
- Corsair Xeneon Flex 45" Bendable OLED Monitor: $1,399.99 (save $600)
- Corsair HX1000i Fully Modular PSU: $229.99 (save $30)
- Corsair iCUE H115i RGB Elite AIO Liquid Cooler: $134.99 (save $25)