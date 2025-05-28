Corsair's New One i600 Gaming PC With RTX 50 Firepower Will Give You Wood





Corsair is expanding the range of its custom gaming PCs with the launch of the One i600, a "compact powerhouse PC" that promises to deliver more power, efficiency, and thermal performance compared to the One i500 . It also gives buyers the option of going with a real wooden front panel with a forestry certification, in case that's something you're...pining for (*ba-dum tish!*) on your gaming rig.





"The Corsair One i600 PC is available in two finishes: Metal Dark and Wood Dark. For those who prefer a natural touch, the Wood Dark variant includes an FSC-Certified real wood accent panel—offering a one-of-a-kind aesthetic," Corsair explains.





I'll admit, I had to Google what the heck an "FSC-Certified" badge actually entails and discovered it's a certification by the Forest Stewardship Council to ensure "products come from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social, and economic benefits." So there you go—Corsair will...spruce up (*ba-dum tish!* - last one, I promise) your PC without leaving you feeling a even a...whittle bit guilty (*ba-dum tish!* - okay, that was the last one).





Wood puns exhausted, let me cover some other highlights of the One i600. While there are two trim options, there is only one prebuilt configuration available, and it's on the high-end side. It consists of an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor (24C/24T, up to 5.7GHz, 40MB of L2 cache, 36MB of L3 cache) based on Arrow Lake with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card based on Blackwell sitting shotgun.













The One i600 is built atop a Z890 motherboard foundation and also sports 64GB (2x32GB) of DDR5-6400 memory, dual 2TB NVMe solid state drives (SSDs) for 4TB of total storage, and a 1,000W SFX 80 Plus Gold power supply.





This is a micro-ATX form factor build, though it still manages to include a 240mm all-in-one liquid cooler to chill both the CPU and GPU. As for connectivity, the front panel houses two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A USB ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm combo headphone/microphone jack.













Around back, you'll find another USB 20Gbps Type-C port, a USB 10Gbps Type-A port, four USB 5Gbps Type-A ports, and two USB 2 ports. There's also a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, along with built-in Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connectivity.





Cooling is always a concern when it comes to compact PCs, especially ones built for gaming. To that end, we'll reserve judgement until if/when one of us here gets a chance to put Corsair's new prebuilt through its paces.



