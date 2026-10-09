Corsair HS80 V2 Max Packs A 110-Hour Battery To Keep You Gaming For Days

Corsair HS80 v2 Max Wireless - Image: Corsair

Corsair is aiming to level up its audio lineup—and your arsenal of PC gaming peripherals—with the launch of its HS80 v2 Max Wireless, a cordless headset that promises up to 110 hours of battery life on a single charge via 2.4GHz wireless, or up to 130 hours over Bluetooth when lower-latency 2.4GHz audio isn't required, so long as you disable the RGB lighting. Or you can tap into both wireless connections at the same time.





Why would you want to do that? Utilizing a 2.4GHz wireless connection is preferred for gaming because it virtually eliminates any audio delay. However, having access to a Bluetooth connection at the same time means you can still get alerts from your smartphone, field phone calls, and/or stream music from your handset. Having Bluetooth support also means wider compatibility with more gadgets.









Beyond the massive battery gains over the previous generation, which offered a still-impressive 65 hours in 2.4GHz mode, Corsair reworked the internal audio bits. The HS80 v2 Max drops in new 50mm non-Newtonian laminate (NNL) drivers. It's the same size driver as the v1 model released in 2023 , but not the same type of driver. Standard speaker diaphragms tend to keep vibrating for a fraction of a second after a loud burst, such as a sudden explosion or gunshot, which can overpower and obscure softer sounds like enemy footsteps. The non-Newtonian material is designed to dampen residual vibrations faster, keeping subtle in-game audio cues distinct even during intense firefights.





Comms get a similar hardware refresh with an upgraded 10mm "broadcast-grade" microphone capsule. As Corsair explains it , the retooled mic uses integrated pressure-drain vents to channel away harsh plosive air bursts without muffling higher vocal frequencies. Furthermore, gamers equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU can also toggle on NVIDIA Broadcast integration within Corsair's iCUE software, leveraging AI noise removal to filter out background clatter like mechanical keyboards or PC fans.





The HS80 v2 Max Wireless is rated for up to 110 hours of 2.4GHz battery life - Image: Corsair





Rounding out the package is Dolby Atmos spatial audio support on PC, as well as a floating headband design paired with upgraded memory foam ear cushions wrapped in breathable cloth. According to Corsair , a durable aluminum frame helps keep the weight down, with the headset weighing 370 grams. And should the battery run low, a quick 15-minute USB-C charge nets up to 6 hours of additional play time, the company says.

The HS80 v2 Max wireless gaming headset is available now for $199.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Corsair.



