Corsair Expands iCUE Smart Home Integration With Nanoleaf Partnership To Trick Out Your Home

by Paul LillyThursday, October 06, 2022, 10:07 AM EDT
Office bedroom with Nanoleaf smart lighting on the wall controlled via Corsair's iCUE software.
You've blinged out your PC with RGB lighting, now what? Well, if you're on a mission to RGB all the things—and namely, including your walls and maybe even your home's ceilings—then you're in luck. Corsair is expanding the reach of its iCUE (Corsair Utility Engine) software by partnering with Nanoleaf, a major purveyor of unique smart lighting arrangements, to make it easy to RGB your living space.

The announcement comes barely a month after Corsair joined forces with Philips Hue to illuminate gaming setups with synchronized lighting. Corsair's partnership with Nanoleaf adds another layer to the DIY synchronized lighting scene, paving the way for streamers and gamers to decorate their walls and surroundings with Nanoleaf's suite of smart lighting devices.


This is a smart partnership for Corsair (pun intended), given Nanoleaf's extensive footprint in the smart lighting space. Nanoleaf boasts over a million users in its app community, and claims its lighting setups have garnered over 190 million on TikTok.

"We’ve had an overwhelming amount of interest from our community for this integration, so we couldn’t be more excited to launch the new Nanoleaf x Corsair integration," said Gimmy Chu, CEO and Co-Founder of Nanoleaf.
"We can’t wait to see how our users customize their setups and change up the way they play their favorite games with all of the vibrant Scenes and dynamic light shows."

Nanoleaf lighting panels on a wall and ceiling, controlled with Corsair's iCUE software.

The upshot for streamers and gamers is the ability to quickly and easily setup customized lighting schemes using Nanoleaf's wall-mounted smart lighting devices. Corsair's iCUE software purportedly makes it a breeze to program synchronized lighting. It also features a variety of presets, and can react to certain events. For example, users can have their room's lighting scheme turn red if their PC is running too hot.

"Additionally, users have the ability to switch between control through the Nanoleaf mobile app and iCUE with ease, for intuitive lighting control at your fingertips," Corsair says.

Corsair's iCUE software supports Nanoleaf's Lines, Shapes, and Canvas products straight away (Windows 10 or 11 required), and will add support for Light Panels later this year.
Tags:  Corsair, smart home, smart lighting, icue, (nasdaq:crsr), nanoleaf
