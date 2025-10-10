Corsair's Elgato Embrace Studio Chair Looks Ready To Challenge Herman Miller





Corsair's newest desk chair has high unstated hopes of unseating Herman Miller (and its BFF Logitech) as the go-to option for creators and professionals who need more comfort that what is usually found on racing-themed gaming chairs. That's because the Elgato Embrace, as it's called, was built from the ground-up for "anyone who spends serious time at a desk" with a design language that favors office ergonomics over all else.





To be clear, Corsair doesn't mention Herman Miller, which many view as the Rolls-Royce of chairs with sometimes exorbitant prices to match. However, it's clear from one look at the renders and photos of Corsair's new office throne that the Elgato Embrace is going up against Herman Miller's $1,995 Embody. While perhaps not as fancy, it's priced a whole heck of a lot cheaper at $499.99 for a chair that "favors posture over posturing."





"People spend hours seated – streaming, meeting, working, even gaming. Embrace was built for exactly that: long sessions where body and mind need to stay aligned. From the breathable mesh backrest and luxe cushioning to the waterfall seat edge and precision-adjustable frame, Embrace is engineered to fit a wide range of body types," Corsair says.













So yes, gamers can apply too, so long as they're looking for comfort and ergonomics without race chair vibes. Corsair says the Embrace offers up controls to adjust the seat height and depth. It also features lumbar support and a five-step recline with a tilt locking mechanism that Corsair says is usually only found on specialist ergonomic charis.





Other amenities include 4D armrests, a sculpted headrest, subtle branding (just a single logo on the back of the headrest), and high-tensile mesh back.













Outside of pitching comfort and a lower price tag than some competing premium office chair models, Corsair says the Embrace was also designed for easy assembly. According to Corsair, it only takes minutes to go from unboxing to fully assembled, with no heavy parts to lift or complex steps to stumble through.





"Beneath its clean aesthetics, Embrace is built with long-term use in mind. High-tensile mesh resists stretching over time, molded foam retains shape and resilience, and all moving parts – including the pneumatic gas cylinder and castors – are engineered for smooth operation and adjustment. It’s the kind of build quality that encourages all-day use without fatigue or fuss," Corsair says



