Intel Core i9-12900KS 5.5GHz Alder Lake Totally Smokes Ryzen 9 5950X In Benchmark Leak

Well, thanks to its extra gear in clock rate, the Core i9-12900KS widens the gap even further. We haven't gotten our hands on one to test yet, but Reddit user /u/Seby9123 apparently did somehow, and put it through its paces in CPU-Z and in Cinebench R23.





The results are exactly what you expect: it's a little bit faster than a 12900K. In Cinebench R23, the Core i9-12900KS scores 2162 points on a single thread and 29164 points across all threads. In the CPU-Z benchmark (version 17.01.64), it scores 883.4 on a single thread and 12232 across all threads. Both benchmarks were done at stock, with DDR5 memory running at 6200 MT/s.





Seby9123 confirmed that, as Intel claimed, the CPU does in fact hit 5.2 GHz on all P-cores while doing 5.5 GHz on two. Surprisingly, the Core i9-12900KS runs the same uncore or "ring" frequency as the Core i9-12900K, 3.6 GHz. Overclockers have found that raising this frequency, which is normally linked to the E-core clock, can give big performance gains.









We'll have to see how this thing ticks when it hits the market April 20th.





Images in this post taken from /u/Seby9123 on Reddit.

