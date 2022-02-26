Leaked Intel Core i9-12900KS 5.5GHz Benchmark Foreshadows Significant Performance Lift





Competition is a good thing, especially when it results in healthy back-and-forth between the competitors. AMD and Intel are duking it out in the CPU space once again, and given that gaming is one of the primary purposes for which anyone is purchasing PCs right now, both companies are keen to claim the title of "fastest gaming CPU."

The new halo part hasn't hit the market yet, but as usual, benchmark leaks are already finding their way out into the wild. Today's leak comes courtesy once again of the BenchLeaks bot on Twitter. That sharp-eyed automaton found a result in the GeekBench 5 database for the Core i9-12900KS, although as of this writing there are actually three results that seem to be consecutive test runs on the same machine.









Don't get it twisted—these are fantastically-high results, and among the very highest results in the entire Geekbench 5 database. They're still not as high as some of the results we've seen from machines using extant 12900K CPUs, though.







