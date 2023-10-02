Cooler Master's Sneaker X Gaming PC Laced With RTX Hardware Is Up For Preorder





Sneakerheads rejoice, Cooler Master's Sneaker X gaming PC is now available to preorder. While the Sneaker X is a shoo-in (or should we say shoe-in?) for the most bizarre looking PC, it's laced without some serious firepower to kick low framerates to the curb, including a choice between a GeForce RTX 4070 or GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.





The former is part of the 'Enthusiast' configuration, which carries a sole-stomping $3,499 asking price. You could score some vintage Air Jordans for that kind of scratch (though not the original 1985 kicks), but good luck finding a pair that's liquid cooled like the Sneaker X—it sports a Master Liquid PL360 Flux Sneaker Edition all-in-one liquid cooler.





Other hardware includes a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700K Raptor Lake processor, 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM (2x16GB), Z790 ITX form factor motherboard, 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a Cooler Master V850 SFX 80 Plus Gold power supply.













You're obviously paying a premium for the funky design. Cooler Master partnered with JMDF, which conceived the sneaker-themed chassis from the ground up for "those wanting something different." Mission accomplished—if Optimus Prime was a baller, the Sneaker X is probably the shoe he'd wear to dunk on Decepticons.





For added firepower, the $3,999 'Professional' model trades the GeForce RTX 4070 for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti while keeping the rest of the hardware the same. The GPU is primarily visible through the opening at the top where you foot would slide in, if the Sneaker X was an actual shoe.













Other bits can be seen from the sides and front, as this is partially an open-air design with ventilated heel sections. There's also an RGB fan on the right quarter panel section. What's no clear is how easy or difficult it would be to disassemble the Sneaker X to upgrade the hardware or replace a faulty component. That said, Cooler Master is offering a one-year parts and labor warranty with lifetime technical support.



