Cooler Master And G.Skill Team Up On Actively Cooled MasterDIMM AC DDR5 Memory





Cooler Master and G.Skill have joined forces on fan-cooled memory modules that they plan to showcase at Computex next week. In the meantime, we get some teaser shots posted to X of the MasterDimm AC DDR5 memory, as it's called, which is basically a DDR5 memory module tucked inside a thick cooler with a fan attached for active cooling.





The plan is to offer these thick (or is that thicc?) modules in kit capacities of up to 128GB (64GBx2). Cooler Master says the kids support AMD EXPO profiles up to DDR5-6000 at CL26 and Intel XMP 3.0 profile in DDR5 CU-DIMM form of up to DDR5-8400.

It’s official.



Cooler Master and G.SKILL are teaming up to bring active cooling to DDR5 memory with the new MasterDimm.



Built for next-generation systems that run faster, push harder, and demand stability under heavy workloads. Because cooling should not stop at your CPU or… pic.twitter.com/w3g7kbJ383 — Cooler Master (@CoolerMaster) May 29, 2026 dddd dddd

As for noise, Cooler Master is promising quiet acoustics despite the integrated fan.





"Extreme memory performance should not compromise overall system acoustics. The integrated cooling architecture is engineered to deliver efficient heat dissipation with a controlled noise profile, enabling high-frequency DDR5 operation while preserving a quieter and more refined PC experience," Cooler Master states.

That's right! We've teamed up with @CoolerMaster to bring active memory cooling to DDR5 memory with the new Cooler Master MasterDimm.



Featuring high-performance DDR5 memory with kits offered in either Intel XMP 3.0 or AMD EXPO profiles and integrated active cooling, MasterDimm… pic.twitter.com/rvYQOl3jEK — G.SKILL (@gskillgaming) May 29, 2026

Putting a figure to that claim, Cooler Master says the noise-optimized blower fan is designed to keep the noise level below 35 decibels. Most decibel scales rate 35 dBA at a soft whisper. And for cooling, Cooler Master says its solution in collaboration with G.Skill drops temps by around 15°C.





It's an interesting collaboration, both because we've seen memory kits push faster transfer rates without the need for active cooling, and given current market conditions. There is a shortage of memory and storage in the wake of insatiable AI demand, and that's caused memory prices to skyrocket.



