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Cooler Master And G.Skill Team Up On Actively Cooled MasterDIMM AC DDR5 Memory

by Paul LillySaturday, May 30, 2026, 09:13 AM EDT
CoolerMaster and G.Skill MasterDIMM AC DDR5 memory module.
Cooler Master and G.Skill have joined forces on fan-cooled memory modules that they plan to showcase at Computex next week. In the meantime, we get some teaser shots posted to X of the MasterDimm AC DDR5 memory, as it's called, which is basically a DDR5 memory module tucked inside a thick cooler with a fan attached for active cooling.

The plan is to offer these thick (or is that thicc?) modules in kit capacities of up to 128GB (64GBx2). Cooler Master says the kids support AMD EXPO profiles up to DDR5-6000 at CL26 and Intel XMP 3.0 profile in DDR5 CU-DIMM form of up to DDR5-8400.
dddd
As for noise, Cooler Master is promising quiet acoustics despite the integrated fan.

"Extreme memory performance should not compromise overall system acoustics. The integrated cooling architecture is engineered to deliver efficient heat dissipation with a controlled noise profile, enabling high-frequency DDR5 operation while preserving a quieter and more refined PC experience," Cooler Master states.
Putting a figure to that claim, Cooler Master says the noise-optimized blower fan is designed to keep the noise level below 35 decibels. Most decibel scales rate 35 dBA at a soft whisper. And for cooling, Cooler Master says its solution in collaboration with G.Skill drops temps by around 15°C.

It's an interesting collaboration, both because we've seen memory kits push faster transfer rates without the need for active cooling, and given current market conditions. There is a shortage of memory and storage in the wake of insatiable AI demand, and that's caused memory prices to skyrocket.

There's no mention of pricing on the MasterDimm AC in the press release (spotted by TechPowerUp), but it will undoubtedly cost more than memory kits without the active cooling solution attached.
Tags:  memory, cooling, cooler master, G.Skill, ddr5, masterdimm ac
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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