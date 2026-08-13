Computer Space Hits Auction As Possibly The Rarest Arcade Game In Existence

Computer Space arcade machine up for auction - Image: RR Auction



I ran out of space and am selling my Computer Space arcade machine at auction (two-player). It's probably the rarest arcade game in existence, found in museums.https://t.co/ZhwPKMGbYl pic.twitter.com/7J90fcMTm3 — David Perry (@dperry) August 11, 2026 An extraordinarily rare, fully functional two-player 1973 Computer Space arcade machine encased in its metallic green sparkle fiberglass cabinet has hit the block at RR Auction.

Before Atari even became a thing , founders Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney worked under the moniker Syzygy Engineering. Partnering with Mountain View-based manufacturer Nutting Associates, they created the original single-player Computer Space in late 1971, making it the world’s first commercially available coin-operated arcade video game. Derived from the 1962 mainframe program Spacewar!, the game required players to navigate a rocket ship and dodge enemy fire. Basic stuff, although local tavern patrons often found the button control scheme controls too complex to master quickly.





Computer Space arcade control panel - Image: RR Auction



Seeking to improve on the OG, Nutting Associates introduced a refined two-player successor in July 1973, engineered by Steve Bristow. This variant replaced push-buttons with intuitive rotational joysticks topped with red missile triggers, while adding a dedicated green "Two Player Operation" button on the front panel. Inserting a quarter allowed two opponents to battle head-to-head across a simulated starfield, or let a single player test their skills against computer-controlled flying saucers.





That martian green will go well with almost any decor - Image: RR Auction



The sculpted, space-age fiberglass cabinet was chosen partly to give arcades that space-age look and partly to protect the internal television hardware from theft. In fact, the machine earned a place in cinematic history when it appeared in Charlton Heston's 1973 sci-fi film Soylent Green, marking the very first time a video game appeared on the silver screen, before making another cameo in Spielberg's Jaws. Unlike the earlier single-player models that came in red, blue, or yellow metallic finishes, the two-player revision was issued exclusively in metallic green flake fiberglass.





Original ad for the Computer Space machine - Image: Video Game History Foundation

