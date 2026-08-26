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Commodore 77 Brings Cyberpunk 2077 Styling To FPGA-Based C64 Hardware

by Alan VelascoWednesday, August 26, 2026, 02:44 PM EDT
Commodore 77
Commodore 77. Image: Commodore.
There has been a retro hardware resurgence the last few years, with faithful re-releases of classic favorites that often recreate every detail as they originally existed. Although lately we’ve been treated to new takes on the classics that embrace different aesthetics. The latest example takes the beloved Commodore 64 and turns it on its head by incorporating a design language inspired by Cyberpunk 2077.

The Commodore 77 swaps the computer’s iconic beige breadbin for a weathered yellow, making it appear as if it were an item ripped right out of Night City. Other aesthetic touches include a metal plate on the right side of the keyboard, a neon power light, graffiti on the backside of the box and a bar of soft LED lighting on the underside. This collaboration goes beyond just a unique colorway too and involves members of the community who genuinely love the hardware.


The Commodore 77 package will include an original demo, which has been built from the ground up for the Commodore 64 by the Polish C64 demo group Arise. There will even be an original soundtrack created by LukHash, best known for producing an album only using Commodore 64 hardware.

The unique demo will come in an “Arasaka” cartridge, named after the game world’s influential megacorporation. It will be a “cartridge design inspired by the ‘shards’ from Cyberpunk 2077.”

To give users a complete sense of immersion with this crossover, the Commodore 77 will also come with a custom themed BASIC 2.0 boot screen, in addition to a revamped user interface and type-in BASIC programs that incorporate a Cyberpunk color scheme.

Getting your hands on this unique crossover isn’t going to be cheap, though. Picking one up will set you back $377. The Commodore 77 is now available for pre-order.
Tags:  retro-gaming, commodore-64, cyberpunk-2077, retro-computing
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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