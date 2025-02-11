Colorful Tries To One-Up ASUS With Its Own GPU Quick Release System

Chinese hardware manufacturer Colorful is stirring the pot with a bold new teaser for its upcoming "CVN Series" motherboard, which features an unusual PCIe quick-release system. The teaser image highlights a rocker switch labeled "ON" and "OFF," claiming that it enables "one-click safe disassembly and installation of graphics cards." If that sounds like a direct jab at ASUS, it probably is.



ASUS faced backlash in late January when reports surfaced that its "Q-Release Slim System" was damaging graphics cards by scratching up the PCIe golden fingers. The Q-Release Slim System allows users to remove a GPU by simply pulling up on the rear of the card, eliminating the need to manually unlatch the PCIe retention hook.





Colorful's design uses what must be an electronic rocker switch.

Colorful's teaser doesn't name ASUS directly, but the timing and wording make the target obvious. Alongside the claim of "one-click safe disassembly," additional Chinese text in the image reads: "It's true, very safe." This seems like a cheeky dig at ASUS's defense of its design, subtly implying that Colorful's own implementation is superior. However, details on how this switch-based system actually works—or whether it avoids the alleged pitfalls of ASUS's approach—remain unknown.





Colorful hasn't given a release date for its new X870 CVN motherboard. Images: ITHome