ASUS Blames Damaged GPUs On User Error, Offers Guidance On Q-Release





Around this time last week, reports began to surface that the nifty quick release mechanism ASUS implements on many of its motherboards was causing physical damage to graphics cards. Called Q-Release Slim, it's intended to make removing graphics cards a cinch. But does it come at the expense of too much harsh grinding on the contact points? Not unless you're doing it wrong.





That's basically the messaging from ASUS, which briefly commented on the situation last week. Now in a follow-up post on Reddit, ASUS North America had much more to say, including guidance on how to use its Q-Release Slim mechanism without damaging your GPU beyond the normal wear and tear that comes with repeatedly inserting and removing a graphics card from a PCI Express slot.





"ASUS recently introduced its buttonless PCIe Q-Release Slim design to simplify the process of removing a graphics card. Unlike the previous generation of PCIe Q-Release, this design no longer requires a button to unlock the graphics card. To prevent the graphics card from accidentally sliding out, the new design includes a locking mechanism and metal reinforcement for added strength. The correct insertion and removal method is indicated in the user manual and select motherboard product packaging," ASUS states in a long post.





The correct way to remove a graphics card from a Q-Release Slim motherboard is to pull it up and out from the front end. According to ASUS, if you follow the method outlined in the image below, wear and tear will be no different than a traditional PCIe slot.













ASUS also suggests that some wear and tear is inevitable after several dozen insertions and removals. And let's be real—few people will ever install and uninstall a graphics card that many times, even over the entire the life of a PC.





"In our internal testing and evaluation of the extremely small number of cases reported we found no damage to the motherboard or graphics card that would affect functionality or performance. However, it is important to emphasize that any type of PCIe add-in card will exhibit signs of usage and wear marking after 60 continuous insertions and removals," ASUS said.





ASUS also added that if a user doesn't adhere to its installation guidelines above, then there's an increased risk of "scratches and/or wear." In other words, if you see unusual damage to your GPU, then you're doing it wrong. Even so, ASUS further claims that it found "no impact on the functionality of either the graphics card or motherboard" in the rare cases where some wear was observed.





"For those currently using ASUS motherboards with the PCIe Q-Release Slim design, there is no need for concern. Simply follow the official removal guidelines to avoid any potential damage," ASUS said. "We would note minimal effort is required and excessive force should not be applied."



