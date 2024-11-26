CATEGORIES
Colorful Unveils A Motherboard To Build The Ultimate Ryzen 9000 PC For Cat Lovers

by Zak KillianTuesday, November 26, 2024, 04:00 PM EDT
Regular HotHardware readers will of course be aware of Colorful's Colorfire Meow series of components, as we've covered them before. However, the series had been limited to Intel processors until now. With the release of the Colorfire B650M-MEOW WiFi, AMD fans can also enjoy the quirky, cat-themed aesthetics of the Meow series.

As a Socket AM5 motherboard, there's not a whole lot to say about the Colorfire B650M-MEOW WiFi. It supports all Socket AM5 processors, although the Ryzen 9000 CPUs (including the recently-released Ryzen 7 9800X3D) may require a BIOS update. Colorful didn't say if the board has BIOS Flashback. It has PCIe 5.0 on the primary PCIe slot, and it has dual M.2 sockets that apparently both support PCIe 5.0 x4, which is pretty fancy for a B650 board.

Other notable features include Realtek-powered 2.5G Ethernet, onboard Wi-Fi 6, and support for memory overclocking at least to 7600 MT/s. We're not blown away by the 12+2+1 power phase with DrMOS 55A components, though. The USB connectivity is pretty modest, too; you get a 5-Gbps Type-C connector up front and just two 10G connectors in the back—no 20G or 40G USB to be found here.

Of course, the features aren't why anyone would buy the B650M-MEOW WiFi. It's for the delightful white-and-orange color scheme inspired by "Bobi the orange tabby cat", one of the two mascots of Colorful's Colorfire component series. That color scheme now extends to the system BIOS. The screenshot above is of the interface for the B760M-MEOW WiFi D5, but the B650M will have the same looks.

Unfortunately for the author and most readers of this site, this motherboard probably isn't going to be available in the US. Colorful components typically don't find their way stateside as the company has no distributor in the US, and never has. However, if you can get your hands on one of these boards, it seems to fully support the English language, so there shouldn't be any problem using it.
