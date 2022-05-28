AMD’s Masterful Zen 4 Motherboard Chipset Strategy, What It Enables And Why It Matters

Well, good news: AMD's Socket AM5 chipsets won't require a fan. That includes even the top-end X670E model as well as the standard X670 and midrange B650 chipsets. What they will require is a significant amount of room on the motherboard, as well as a sizable passive heatsink. That's because both variants of X670 chipset are in fact a "chip set", with two separate dice.





This has actually been rumored for some time , but most folks expected that it would be two chiplets on a single package, much like AMD's Ryzen CPUs. Instead, as we can see in this screenshot from MSI's "Inside Computex 2022" live stream (embedded below), there are clearly two separate chips on the board in their own packages.

In the stream, MSI's Eric van Beurden and Michiel Berkhout went over AMD's announcements from Computex and then gave a rundown of the Socket AM5 boards that will be available from MSI at launch. As part of that discussion, they clarify that Socket AM5 has 28 PCIe lanes routed to it, and that normally, they'll be set up such that sixteen lanes go to a PCIe graphics slot, two M.2 sockets get four lanes each, and then the final four lanes are for the chipsets.





Alternatively, if they're wired up to the CPU socket in series, then that could have significant latency implications for the second chipset—although it would allow any single device on either chipset to connect to the CPU at a peak rate of 16 GB/sec.



