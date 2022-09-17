Here Are Call Of Duty Warzone 2 Classic Maps And Gulag System Changes Detailed
We'll start with the Gulag system, as this is probably the shorter tidbits of information but still one of the biggest changes. In Warzone 2, if you are eliminated from the battlefield, you will lose all of your gear and get placed into an arena of 2v2 combat. Players in the Gulag will be able to loot new gear from within it, and if they defeat their opponents will get placed back into the battlefield. However, there is another option beyond defeating your opponents. If one of you manages to find and defeat the AI opponent known as the Jailer, you can escape the gulag potentially unscathed from your opponents and with whatever gear you picked up from within.
Al Mazrah, the new Warzone 2 map, is huge and it includes a rather large number of named locations. The locations we're focusing on are ones that are confirmed call backs to previous Call of Duty titles.
In Warzone 2 lore, Quarry is a massive limestone deposit quarry that is also one of the largest industries in Al Mazrah city. However, fans of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might just notice they've been here before as this is definitely based on Quarry from that title.
Of course, there's definitely more Modern Warfare 2. In fact, there are three confirmed locations from the title. Al Mazrah City is the second of those three. Based on Highrise, Al Mazrah City is the largest point of interest on the map, thus the maps namesake. The lore is that it was planned to be an ideal city and welcomed in over a million people who were quickly pushed out to the slums.
Taking a quick break from our MW2 locations, Observatory brings Dome, from Modern Warfare 3, into the mix. Obviously based around an observatory station, the observatory is placed atop the highest mountain in the map. The announcement makes special mention to tell people to notice the research facilities in between the observation buildings. We bet there's some good loot there.
Our final location is Airport, or as Modern Warfare 2 fans might call it, Terminal. For coming and going from the city of Al Mazrah an airport is a very important means to do so. Not that it is operational anymore.
There was so much intel dropped during Call of Duty Next. Even as of this writing, the 5-hour-long replay available on YouTube of the showcase has over 4.7 million views. While we are not sure how many of those people watched the whole thing, but there is definitely more information sprinkled throughout it, about the Gulag, the map, and its points of interest. As stated within the series, "stay frosty my friends." We're looking forward to seeing you all in the Warzone.