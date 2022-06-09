Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II Adrenalin Fueled Trailer Is Getting Gamers Pumped
Guess who’s back? Back again. Call of Duty of course. The gameplay reveal trailer for Call of Duty Modern Warfare II recently dropped and gamers are super pumped for the game.
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II is the sequel to Modern Warfare (2019). The game invites players to “witness and experience what made Task Force 141 become the iconic and legendary squad that it is.” The Campaign will feature “offshore sieges with underwater combat, all-out explosive assaults from 30,000 feet above enemy strongholds, and high-stakes, low-profile stealth missions in both plain sight and under the cover of darkness.” Those who finish the campaign can then participate in “evolved Special Ops,” a tactical co-op mode that challenges duos’ team-building skills. There should be “new maps, modes, and blockbuster special events” post-launch as well.
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II is also the first game in the series to utilize a new engine and AI. The developers promise a “truly immersive experience with stunningly realistic sound, lighting, and graphics.” To top it off, the game will also be available on Steam as well as the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
The game makes a lot of promises-- are fans buying the hype? CoD fans seem truly excited about the upcoming game. One person posted in the comments of the trailer, “Bringing back the old Modern Warfare, even the trailer felt like the old MW trailers too. Not too flashy. Just the right amount of awesomeness.” This sentiment was expressed by other fans as well. Many remarked that the trailer looked amazing and seemed similar to past popular CoD games.
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II will be released on October 28, 2022. There is naturally an opportunity to pre-order the game for enthusiastic players. Those who pre-order the game will be “among the first to try out and level up the multiple base weapons, explore a wide range of maps and modes, meet an international cast of Operators, and more.” There will also be an open-access beta and more information will be provided about both the beta and pre-order soon.
Images and video courtesy of Activision/Infinity Ward.
