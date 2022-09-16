CATEGORIES
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Is Getting A Third-Person Mode And It's Already Proving Controversial

by Tim SweezyFriday, September 16, 2022, 01:34 PM EDT
third person cod
The upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 video game is creating a stir among its fans. A tweet showing a peek of third-person gameplay has received quite a bit of backlash. The new mode will be the first time since 2009 that the third-person perspective will be available in the renowned franchise.

Infinity Ward and publisher Activision recently confirmed that third-person was in fact making a return to the highly popular Call of Duty franchise. Third-person mode has not been seen in Call of Duty since the 2009 original Modern Warfare 2. Following a tweet from Call of Duty showcasing a glimpse of its return, some fans shared their dislike of the new mode making its way back into the game.

cod tweet

While some players seem to be embracing the idea of adding third-person mode, others are concerned it will add to the number of campers within the game. Part of the issue is that with the third-person perspective, it is much easier to sit in a corner and spot opposing players approaching, before the opposition can see them. @TheOlden2000 remarked, "New advantage for campers now they can peek without rlly [sic] peeking."

Another aspect of the third-person mode that some do not seem to like, is the camera view changes to first person once you aim down sights. @JMaine518 responded, "Not a fan of the camera view going to first person when you aim down sights." He continued to say that it should instead stay in third-person, but then have another button to switch to first-person view if desired.

cod third person

Third-person will be available across multiplayer, as well as other modes within the game. Activision says there will be clearly defined playlists where third-person mode will be made available. An example is the mode being featured alongside "normal first-person" ones like Team Deathmatch and Ground War. If it does not have the third-person label, it is strictly first-person. So, if you are opposed to third-person play, there will be options where you won't have to deal with it.

If you are curious about the new third-person mode, and want to learn more about it, you can check out the third-person Strategy Guide on the Call of Duty website. The page gives details about how it is used, along with tips and suggestions while using it.
Tags:  games, Activision, shooter, call-of-duty-modern-warfare, third person
