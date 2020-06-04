Alleged Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Pre-Alpha Game Footage Leaks





Some fans of Call of Duty got a chance to see alleged pre-alpha footage of the new series entry for 2020 thanks to a Twitter leak. The original tweet had a video with nearly 2 minutes of alleged footage from the new game, which is rumored to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. That tweet has since been deleted, but Walshburg promises there are more leaks to come.

The final game will likely look very different from what was seen in the leak, assuming the footage is real, since it was pre-alpha. The video was said to be surprisingly rough, making it hard to get a good sense of the game. However, the footage is believed to be real and was said to look like a Call of Duty game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (COD 2020) Pre-Alpha gameplay. pic.twitter.com/TfnkQzn8Gi — Julian™ (@TMTJulian_) June 3, 2020

The weapon carried by the character in the video didn't fit the Cold War theme, according to those who saw leak before it was removed. The assumption is that the weapon was a placeholder used by developers to allow them to continue testing other aspects of the game. Other leaks that were claimed to be of the same game turned up on Twitter with a video shared by a former pro gamer, Christopher "Oog" Garcia, who claimed the footage was from a new map called "Tanks".

Garcia claimed that the map would debut with the game's official release. Many fans of Modern Warfare haven't been happy with the sliding mechanic in the game, and notably, the leaked footage from the game shows movement, but no sliding. That certainly doesn't confirm the often maligned movement mechanic is being removed from the new game, but fans can hope.

One of the best signs that there is some merit to a leak comes when the publisher begins to issue copyright strikes and DMCA warnings to force social media users to remove the footage. Activision has been doing that, and the leaks have been taken down as of writing. Rumors indicate the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game was to debut at the PlayStation 5 event that had been scheduled for today, but was postponed amid the protests going on around the nation.