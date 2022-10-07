CLX Stuffs Two Intel PCs Into A Single Case For The Ultimate Gaming And Streaming Rig





PC maker CLX Gaming has teamed up with Intel to create an alluring dual-PC rig. The big idea behind the proof of concept device is that simultaneous gaming and streaming will never overwhelm the currently unnamed PC model—with each critical task hosted on its own independent PC within CLX’s chosen rather modestly-dimensioned chassis.

















This system is intended to represent the ultimate gaming and streaming PC. The twin systems can both get on with their own targeted task without having to share any performance hardware. However, they do share the chassis, PSU, and input peripherals for compactness and convenience.













We have tabulated the tech specs of this show concept PC above. As you can see, the gaming portion of the PC was state-of-the-art until NVIDIA’s RTX 40 series launched, and the Intel CPUs will be ‘last-gen’ in just a few days from now. However, as a concept, it isn’t being marketed right now, and it would likely be updated with build options including all the newest generation processors, if it ever becomes a commercial product.