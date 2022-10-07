CLX Stuffs Two Intel PCs Into A Single Case For The Ultimate Gaming And Streaming Rig
PC maker CLX Gaming has teamed up with Intel to create an alluring dual-PC rig. The big idea behind the proof of concept device is that simultaneous gaming and streaming will never overwhelm the currently unnamed PC model—with each critical task hosted on its own independent PC within CLX’s chosen rather modestly-dimensioned chassis.
The PC you can see pictured throughout this article isn’t to be seen on CLX’s website. It was showcased at the recent Intel TwitchCon Party & Intel Creator Challenge Finale event in San Diego, California which also served as the Intel 13th Gen Core Raptor Lake launch party. At such a sponsored event, you may expect Intel CPUs to be used in the build, and you would be correct.
Alongside the ‘main’ PC, featuring an Intel Core i9-12900K, the other PC hosted within the Lian-Li O11 Dynamic EVO White chassis uses an Intel Core i9-12900. This slightly less powerful CPU (in terms of performance and power consumption) is on one of Intel’s NUC 12 Extreme Compute Element compute cards. This design affords a much more compact system than most dual-PC builds of the past.
This system is intended to represent the ultimate gaming and streaming PC. The twin systems can both get on with their own targeted task without having to share any performance hardware. However, they do share the chassis, PSU, and input peripherals for compactness and convenience.
We have tabulated the tech specs of this show concept PC above. As you can see, the gaming portion of the PC was state-of-the-art until NVIDIA’s RTX 40 series launched, and the Intel CPUs will be ‘last-gen’ in just a few days from now. However, as a concept, it isn’t being marketed right now, and it would likely be updated with build options including all the newest generation processors, if it ever becomes a commercial product.