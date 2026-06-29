Claude AI Reviewed An MRI And Challenged A Doctor's Diagnosis, Can It Be Trusted?





Image courtesy of Antoine's Blog





For the MRI analysis itself, the software developer chose Claude Code running Opus 4.8 rather than a standard chat interface, and in his view the distinction is significant. The tool's ability to execute code , install packages, and iterate programmatically made the workflow meaningfully more capable, he argued, than simply pasting text into a chat window. Antoine uploaded a 266MB DICOM package containing several hundred raw image files and gave the model a single, sparse prompt: "right shoulder pain for 2 to 3 weeks." That was it. After roughly an hour of processing, Opus produced a report concluding that the tendon appeared intact, contradicting the radiologist's assessment of a Grade III partial-thickness tear.

Where does a discrepancy that significant leave someone? Antoine is honest on his thoughts on the subject. He says there is a certain comfort in deferring to a credentialed expert, and AI has a way of fracturing that comfort without fully replacing it. He acknowledges that both the clinic and the model could be wrong, that he may have miscommunicated something, and that none of this constitutes medical advice.





Still, the tension is real. As previously reported, Claude Code operating autonomously on high-stakes tasks can produce consequential results in either direction, whether that's deleting a company's entire production database in nine seconds , or, in this case, returning a medical read that flatly contradicts a trained radiologist.