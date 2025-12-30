Cinebench 2026 Arrives With Support for Blackwell GPUs, Apple M5 & Snapdragon

It's easy to think of Cinebench as a purely synthetic benchmark given the way it works: you download a dedicated benchmark application, you run it from whatever folder, and it does its thing before spitting out a number that vaguely tells you how your system performs. That feels similar to synthetic benchmarks like 3DMark, which aren't directly related to any particular real-world application. Cinebench isn't synthetic, though; it's based on the Redshift renderer used in Maxon's Cinema4D modeling software. There's a new version of Intel's favorite benchmark out, and this one promises to punish Apple and Qualcomm CPUs alongside AMD and NVIDIA GPUs.

AMD GPUs are now supported, too, although apparently only if you have a Radeon RX 9000 series GPU. We attempted to run the test on a system here with a Radeon RX 7800 XT, and it would not allow us to run the GPU test. That's a little surprising considering that Maxon's Redshift officially supports AMD's GPUs going back to at least RDNA 2, although it's possible that a Pro driver is required. Either way, Radeon RX 9000 series cards should work for the GPU testing.





The updated UI for Cinebench 2026 includes a new icon and a fresh look and feel.

Naturally, you can't compare scores in the new Cinebench version to older releases of the software. Scores will be worse on systems with less than 16GB of memory as paging enters the equation; Maxon says the minimum requirement 16GB of RAM, and 8GB of video RAM if you want to do GPU testing. If you're keen to fool around with the new Cinebench release, grab the 4GB download from Maxon and let us know your hardware and what you scored!





Top image from Maxon's 2025 Cinema 4D Demo Reel.