CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunTuesday, March 10, 2020, 05:14 PM EDT

Android TV-Based Google Chromecast Ultra Rumored With These Key Upgrades

chromecast ultra

A new rumor is going around that claims Google is planning to launch a second-generation Chromecast Ultra during 2020 that will be based on the Android TV operating system. The source claims to be familiar with the product and says that it will be a dongle similar to the current form factor with one significant change that fans of the current device will appreciate. The second-generation Chromecast Ultra is supposed to come with an external remote (finally).

The device is reportedly codenamed "sabrina," and it will support 4K HDR content. It will also have the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity that you would expect of such a device. The remote control is said to resemble a cross between the Daydream View remote and an Apple TV remote; hopefully without the touch-sensitive controls of the latter.

The rumors also say that there will be a dedicated Google Assistant button on the remote that will allow the control of content using voice commands. The remote is also universal allowing it to be programmed to work your TV as well. The design of the new device is said to be softer and rounder, making it more in line with current-generation Google hardware.

According to the source cited by 9to5Google, the second-generation Chromecast Ultra will also support access to apps like YouTube TV, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more. As for pricing and availability, that is a mystery at this point. The assumption is the device would've launched at Google I/O 2020 alongside the Pixel 4a. However, Google cancelled that event due to fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. Google's tech event isn't the only one to be canceled due to coronavirus; GDC 2020 was canceled as was Mobile World Congress 2020.



Tags:  Google, Rumor, (nasdaq:goog), chromecast ultra
Via:  9to5Google
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms