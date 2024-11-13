CATEGORIES
home News

Chrome Just Added Great New Features For iPhones As Apple Pitches Safari Privacy

by Alan VelascoWednesday, November 13, 2024, 03:42 PM EDT
iphone ipad chrome update hero
Even as Apple continues its Safari privacy push, iPhone and iPad users who use Google Chrome are about to see several new features added to their browser of choice. Chrome will be receiving an upgrade to Google Lens, integration with Drive and Photos, improved Shopping Insights, and a more seamless way of finding a way around with Maps.

With this update, Google Lens is about to become a lot more powerful, as users will be able to upload a photo alongside adding text to a visual search query. This upgrade should allow users “to perform more complex and specific searches, with more helpful and relevant results.” These results might sometimes include “an AI Overview that brings together the most relevant information from across the web.” Users can access Google Lens by tapping the camera icon located in the Google Search Bar.

One of the more notable features of this Chrome update is the ability to add content from the web to either Drive or Photos. When saving a file, a user can now select Google Drive, which automatically save to a Drive folder called “Saved from Chrome.” To save a photo, users can long press on a picture and then choose “Save in Google Photos." This is a great addition as Apple is still stingy when it comes to storage on their devices.

iphone ipad chrome update body

Just in time for Black Friday, Shopping Insights will make it easier to find deals. Products will alert users with a “Good Deal Now” message in the address bar. Tapping on this notification will provide users with “helpful details like price history, price tracking and more buying options.” It’s important to note that users need to have the “Make Searches and Browsing Better” setting enabled for this to work.

Moreover, with the holiday season approaching in the United States, users will find themselves traveling and making use of Google Maps. Chrome will now let users “view a map of an address without switching between Chrome and Google Maps.” To access this feature users can tap on an underlined address to bring up a mini map. Not having to switch back and forth between these two apps is a big improvement for users.

These additions seem perfectly timed by Google, and it’s great to see the company continue to improve their offerings on a competitor’s platform.
Tags:  iPhone, Chrome, Google, ipad, (NASDAQ:AAPL), (nasdaq:goog)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment