Google Chrome Gets Smarter With Nifty AI Features To Enhance Browsing
Google Lens has been available on mobile and enables users to search for something that is currently being displayed. Now, users will “be able to easily select, search and ask questions about anything you see on the web, all without leaving your current tab.” This feature can be accessed by dragging anything to the Google Lens icon in the address bar, or by using a right-click or the three-dot menu.
Moreover, feeding that shopping habit is about to get turbo charged with what Google calls Tab compare. This new feature “presents an AI-generated overview of products from across multiple tabs, all in one place.” Users will be given a comparison table with various bit of information such as prices and product specs. It’s scheduled to roll out to users located in United States first. No timeline is provided for other territories.
Lastly, finding something using Chrome history will get better with AI, as users will be able find the information they’re looking for in a “more natural, conversational way.” It will be possible so simply ask something like, “What was that ice cream shop I looked at last week?" instead of having to manually dig through everything saved in history. This feels like the most consequential of the additions, as users often would like to find something in history without remembering every exact detail of what it was.
These new AI powered features are a strong addition to everything else Google has added to its web browser recently, and there’s still likely more users can look forward to.