Apple's Alarming Privacy Video Uses Scare Tactics To Promote iPhone And Safari
Apple’s iPhone ads have touted the privacy features the company bakes into its products as a key differentiator between its devices and those of its competitors. This time around, though, the messaging is a lot more sinister. Its latest ad, dubbed ”Flock,” warns those who venture outside the walled garden of the surveillance they’ll encounter.
The ad depicts security cameras that have sprouted wings following users wherever they happen to be, tracking their every move as they go about their day and use their mobile device. The only respite from this oppressive reality is when the people in the video launch Apple’s Safari web browser. Launching the app initiates a destructive sequence that destroys all the cameras and frees users from constantly being watched. Part of the description on YouTube says, “Your browsing is being watched. Safari helps stop it.”
It's a little surprising to see Apple take this direction when selling its privacy features. Typically, its ads focus on the positives users will see by being part of the Apple ecosystem, rather than fear mongering the user experience on non-Apple devices or apps. Comments on the video are disabled, so it’s difficult to tell how this is being perceived by current or potential customers.
What makes this latest ad campaign feel incongruous is that Apple has had a years long deal in place that makes Google the default search engine on Safari, which brings in significant revenue for Apple. The ad is clearly taking a shot at Google’s Chrome web browser, yet Apple still feels fine taking Google's Search money? File that under 'T' for 'Things that make you go hmm'.
It will be interesting to see if Apple continues going in this hard with its privacy messaging, and if it will have any impact in the ways it deals with Google in the future.