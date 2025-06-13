CATEGORIES
Alarming Report Suggests China May Be Spying On Your VPN Browsing Data

by Victor AwogbemilaFriday, June 13, 2025, 01:56 PM EDT
If you're using a VPN service, you most likely do not want others spying on your browsing data. That said, would it surprise you that some apps you use to hide your identity could expose your data without your consent? A recent report suggests that this might be the case, as using certain VPN apps could expose your sensitive data to the Chinese government.

As you may likely know, both Apple and Google have transparency policies regarding how app developers handle user data. Apple specifically requires that VPN app developers do not sell, use, or disclose VPN browsing data. While Chinese-owned VPN services tell Apple or Google they will comply with this requirement, the reality might differ. The danger lies in the fact that Chinese-owned VPN services are under the Chinese national security law; hence, the Chinese government might compel them to share user browsing data without consent.

Due to these concerns, Chinese-owned VPN services are increasingly perceived as a national security threat for American users. Aware of this concern, some developers have cleverly tried to conceal their links to China, making it difficult for users to identify these risks.

Remarkably, despite an initial report in April that revealed several VPN apps on both the App Store and the Play Store were linked to Chinese owners, Apple and Google appear to have done little to remove these apps. Hence, the recent report further identifies about 24 apps on the App Store (13) and the Play Store (11) that still have links to Chinese owners.

The issue of user privacy and national security has long been the bone of contention in the ongoing struggle between the US and China. The US has taken several measures it claimed were targeted at addressing these concerns. Among such popular measures are the ongoing situation involving TikTok and the export restrictions on advanced chips manufactured in the US. Time will tell if this new report will motivate Apple and Google to address these concerns and remove these potentially offending apps.
Tags:  Privacy, VPN, app-store, play-store
