There's Already Chatter Of A Major Upgrade To Apple's Second-Gen Vision Pro VR Headset
Apple’s Vision Pro headset hasn’t even rolled out to customers, but that isn’t stopping the rumor mill from releasing details about the possible upgrades for the second version of the device. The information comes from market research firm Oddia, which is predicting that Apple will opt to use RGB OLEDoS displays in the next Vision Pro. The first-generation model uses WOLED displays.
The reason Oddia is making this prediction is because of the advantages of RGB OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon). This display technology doesn’t use a color filter the same way WOLED (White OLED) displays do, which allows the displays to achieve higher brightness levels. It should also mean better battery life as less light is needed with the removal of the color filters.
However, it’s important to note that Apple is unlikely to make this move anytime soon. Oddia expects the switch to the new displays to happen in 2027. With a timeline that far out it also isn’t out of the question for the upgrade to take even longer, with the possibility of delays always being a factor in the development of new hardware.
In the meantime, customers who have already ordered the first version of Apple Vision Pro can continue to be excited about getting a cool new piece of tech instead of feeling FOMO. Apple Vision Pro still doesn’t have an official release date, but will begin to make its way to customers hands sometime in early 2024. Early adopters will be paying the hefty price tag of $3,500 for the headset.
Meanwhile, Meta announced a permanent price reduction for its previous generation Quest 2 headset, which now starts at $249.99. It's an entirely different class of VR, but it underscores the varied options at wildly different price points that are available to consumers.