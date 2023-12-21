Apple Vision Pro Headset Production Hits Full Speed To Hit This Launch Target
Apple is looking to have its newest product, the Vision Pro headset, ready for launch in February according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. To meet this launch window manufacturers in China are currently working at “full speed” to ensure enough units are ready to go for customers eager to try out Apple’s newest offering.
Of course, it’s not just hardware that will define the Vision Pro. Software will go a long way to determine the success of the headset too. Software developers have been contacted by Apple requesting that they be prepared for the imminent release of the Vision Pro, even going so far as to be willing to test out and provide feedback to developers.
Apple is also putting in a lot of effort to make sure that store employees are ready to close some sales. Gurman says that this is “Apple’s most complex product launch yet, requiring entirely new sales strategies and equipment.” Part of the sales experience will require an employee fitting the headset to a customer, as it’s a requirement to ensure that content is displayed properly and to avoid any discomfort caused by the weight of the device.
Don’t expect a big launch event for the Vision Pro, though. With the challenge of a finicky sales experience and a rather high price tag Apple isn’t looking for too much attention on its newest product. Gurman says that any announcements related to the headset and its features will be simple posts to the company’s website.
This feels like a very odd product launch for Apple. It clearly recognize It has an uphill battle when it comes to getting the device into customer’s hands. At this point it feels as if Apple is just hoping the Vision Pro doesn’t attract too much negative attention, so it can continue to iterate on the device until it’s more ready for mainstream customers.