Meta Quest 2 VR Headset Rings In 2024 With A Permanent Price Cut, Accessories Too





In a move that Meta is pitching as a way to "make VR more affordable and bring even more people into the community," the Facebook firm is permanently slashing the price of its previous generation Quest 2 VR headset. Same goes for several of Meta's Quest 2 accessories, including the Elite Strap (with our without a battery), carrying case, Active Pack, and Fit Pack.





"Much like Quest 3 made waves as the first mass-market mixed reality headset to hit shelves, Quest 2 paved the way by ushering VR into the mainstream. And with our new pricing, it remains the most affordable way to get into VR and experience all that our industry-leading content ecosystem has to offer," Meta explains in a blog post announcing the updated pricing.





Here's how the new pricing shakes out...